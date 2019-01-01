There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Building Brand Image
Packaging
Enhancing the Brand in Fierce Competition
Points To Build A Strong Brand Image
Every company needs to have an action plan to get out of a difficult situation, especially in terms of a social media goof up these days.
Realising the importance of customer feedback is something even big brands tend to miss.
The strategic decisions that'll put your company ahead of the curve years from now need to be made beginning day one.
More From This Topic
SMEs
Most of the Indian SMEs sometimes use their traditional trends to build their brands with the less of understanding between marketing their brand and building the brand's image.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?