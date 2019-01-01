My Queue

Building Brand Image

Why Franchisors Should Switch To Plant-Based Packaging
Packaging

Enhancing the Brand in Fierce Competition
Franchise India Staff | 2 min read
How to Paint a Powerful Picture of the Brand

Points To Build A Strong Brand Image
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
How Brands Can Handle a Social Media Goof Up?

Every company needs to have an action plan to get out of a difficult situation, especially in terms of a social media goof up these days.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
#3 Key Tips to Handle Negative Feedback on Social Media

Realising the importance of customer feedback is something even big brands tend to miss.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
5 Strategic Moves Startups Can Make to Build a Brand That Sticks

The strategic decisions that'll put your company ahead of the curve years from now need to be made beginning day one.
Daniel Negari | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How can Small Businesses Build Their Brands : #5 Steps to Follow
SMEs

Most of the Indian SMEs sometimes use their traditional trends to build their brands with the less of understanding between marketing their brand and building the brand's image.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read