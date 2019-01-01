My Queue

Bullying

Use This Secret Military Trick to Tell if Someone Is Lying
Psychology

Use This Secret Military Trick to Tell if Someone Is Lying

Forget what you've seen in the movies, former Green Beret Sergeant Major (Retired) Karl Erickson explains the tactics that work on the battlefield and in the office.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
8 Steps to Surviving Workplace Bullying and Salvaging Your Reputation

8 Steps to Surviving Workplace Bullying and Salvaging Your Reputation

Stand strong in your values and hold your head high.
Lida Citroën | 8 min read
How Women Are Fighting Back Against Online Bullying -- and the Tech Companies That Allow It

How Women Are Fighting Back Against Online Bullying -- and the Tech Companies That Allow It

The new film 'Netizens' details the threats to life and livelihood women endure and what they're doing about it.
Joan Oleck | 6 min read
The Hotel Owner Who Called Out a Blogger for Asking for a Free Stay Is Now Defending Her

The Hotel Owner Who Called Out a Blogger for Asking for a Free Stay Is Now Defending Her

Reactions on the internet can be knee-jerk and ruthless, no matter how good your intentions are.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Ordered to Jail Over Internet Harassment

'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Ordered to Jail Over Internet Harassment

The judge isn't a fan of trolling that includes threats.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read

Bullied at Work? A New Study Says You Might Be Handling it All Wrong.
Bullying

Bullied at Work? A New Study Says You Might Be Handling it All Wrong.

Be careful who you turn to for help.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
EU Urges U.S. Tech Giants to Act Faster Against Hate Speech
Technology

EU Urges U.S. Tech Giants to Act Faster Against Hate Speech

The EU executive's warning comes six months after the companies signed up to a voluntary code of conduct.
Reuters | 2 min read
Reddit to Crack Down on Abuse After CEO Is Targeted
Reddit

Reddit to Crack Down on Abuse After CEO Is Targeted

The social media website known for its commitment to free speech, will crack down on online harassment by banning or suspending users who target others.
Reuters | 4 min read
Twitter Suspends Accounts of Some Alt-right Figures
Twitter

Twitter Suspends Accounts of Some Alt-right Figures

The alt-right movement is a loosely organized group that embraces far-right ideologies including white nationalism.
Reuters | 2 min read
Twitter to Upgrade Some Features to Thwart Cyber-Bullying
Twitter

Twitter to Upgrade Some Features to Thwart Cyber-Bullying

The company also said it had improved internal controls to deal more effectively with abusive conduct reported by users.
Reuters | 2 min read
Bullied as a Kid, This Founder Now Runs a $5 Billion Company. Here's What He's Doing to Help Others.
Leadership

Bullied as a Kid, This Founder Now Runs a $5 Billion Company. Here's What He's Doing to Help Others.

Andrew Nikou built his career using innovative thinking to turn around distressed and neglected companies. Now he turns his attentions toward solving a problem with a global scale: bullying.
Dan Bova | 7 min read
Be Honest: Are You the Office Bully?
Office Culture

Be Honest: Are You the Office Bully?

Take the quiz to find out.
Ross McCammon | 5 min read
Twitter Offers New Filter, Cracks Down on Abuse
Social Media

Twitter Offers New Filter, Cracks Down on Abuse

Twitter has expanded their definition of what counts as a threat.
Nathan Sinnott | 3 min read
Corporate Social Responsibility: Planet Fitness Takes a Stand Against Bullying
Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility: Planet Fitness Takes a Stand Against Bullying

Bullying is a serious problem with long-term consequences. And it's getting worse.
Sherry Gray | 5 min read
This 19-Year-Old Aims to Stop Bullying With an Anonymous Smartphone App
Young Entrepreneur

This 19-Year-Old Aims to Stop Bullying With an Anonymous Smartphone App

At 14, Brandon Boynton considered killing himself. Here's how empowering other victims of bullying through his software startup turned the teen founder's life around.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 13 min read