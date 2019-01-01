My Queue

Burger King

Impossible Foods Raises Another $300 Million to Boost Production of its Bleeding Plant-Based Burger
Food Businesses

Impossible Foods Raises Another $300 Million to Boost Production of its Bleeding Plant-Based Burger

The latest funding round includes celebrity investors such as Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, Jay-Z and Katy Perry.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Burger King Takes a Shot at McDonald's Happy Meals With a Dark Ad Showing Bullying, Unpaid Student Loans and Mental Health Struggles

Burger King Takes a Shot at McDonald's Happy Meals With a Dark Ad Showing Bullying, Unpaid Student Loans and Mental Health Struggles

Boxed meals like the Pissed Meal, Salty Meal and DGAF Meal are a clear shot at McDonald's Happy Meal.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Burger King Plans to Sell the Impossible Whopper Nationwide This Year

Burger King Plans to Sell the Impossible Whopper Nationwide This Year

The plant-based burgers will begin launching in select markets this summer.
Amrita Khalid | 3 min read
Burger King Pulled an Ad Showing People Eating Its Vietnamese Burger With Oversized Chopsticks After It Was Called Racist

Burger King Pulled an Ad Showing People Eating Its Vietnamese Burger With Oversized Chopsticks After It Was Called Racist

Many social-media users argued that the ad used chopsticks as a comedy vehicle and was culturally insensitive.
Meredith Cash | 4 min read
The Impossible Burger Is Coming to Burger King

The Impossible Burger Is Coming to Burger King

For now, the company is staying quiet on whether there'll be a nationwide roll-out.
Mat Smith | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Trump Greets Clemson Tigers With Fast-Food Buffet of Wendy's, McDonald's and Burger King as They Celebrate Their National Championship
Fast Food

Trump Greets Clemson Tigers With Fast-Food Buffet of Wendy's, McDonald's and Burger King as They Celebrate Their National Championship

Trump served the team a wide-ranging buffet of fast food options for dinner, including roughly 300 burgers.
Tyler Lauletta and David Choi | 3 min read
Watch Burger King Cleverly Call Out the 'Pink Tax' in New Ad
Burger King

Watch Burger King Cleverly Call Out the 'Pink Tax' in New Ad

The fast food company uses a social experiment to draw attention to the glaring disparity.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
You Want Fries With That? Burger King Explains Net Neutrality In Less Than 3 Minutes.
Net Neutrality

You Want Fries With That? Burger King Explains Net Neutrality In Less Than 3 Minutes.

The fast food company's video uses metaphor and parody to explain complex public policy.
Peter Page | 2 min read
Burger King's New Promo Is Getting People to Share Their Funny, Unique, Sad and Straight Up Weird Stories About Getting Fired
Social Media Marketing

Burger King's New Promo Is Getting People to Share Their Funny, Unique, Sad and Straight Up Weird Stories About Getting Fired

Getting fired sucks. On the up side, sharing your story can score you a free Whopper.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
How to Do Interactive Marketing the Right Way
Marketing

How to Do Interactive Marketing the Right Way

Two ads illustrate just how slight the difference is between pulling off excellent interactive marketing and bombing on a global stage.
AJ Agrawal | 6 min read
Burger King Makes Real Life Monarch Mad With New Ad
Advertising

Burger King Makes Real Life Monarch Mad With New Ad

A campaign featuring a cartoon of Belgium's King Philippe has displeased the royal family.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Burger King Ad Hijacks Google Home
Google Home

Burger King Ad Hijacks Google Home

It appears Google has stopped the fun (or aggravation) but for awhile, Google Home responded to a Burger King TV ad with Whopper facts.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Burger Kings in Israel Will Offer Adult Happy Meals With Sex Toys Today
Franchises

Burger Kings in Israel Will Offer Adult Happy Meals With Sex Toys Today

When you think of romance, think of...Burger King?
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Burger King Will Let You Swap Unwanted Gifts for a Whopper
Holidays

Burger King Will Let You Swap Unwanted Gifts for a Whopper

The burger franchise will then donate them to charity.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Burger King Dresses Up as McDonald's for Halloween
Franchises

Burger King Dresses Up as McDonald's for Halloween

Your move Golden Arches.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read