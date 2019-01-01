My Queue

Business and Pleasure

When Does a Job Become a Career?
When Does a Job Become a Career?

Handpicked by the team at Entrepreneur Press, here are four reading recommendations that will help you make the switch.
Vanessa Campos | 6 min read
Go from Day Job to Dream Job with These Reads

From Betches to Big Data, the team at Entrepreneur Press recommends their March reads that cover all the adulting advice your guidance counselor should have told you.
Danielle Brown | 6 min read
True Stories That Will Make You Look at the World Differently

With a focus on diversity and inclusion, the team at Entrepreneur Press® recommends stories they read in February that all entrepreneurs need to hear.
Jennifer Dorsey | 5 min read
Must-Read Books for List-Makers, Disrupters and Social Entrepreneurs

Inspired by our own personal goals for the year, here are a few books our Entrepreneur Press® team read in January.
Vanessa Campos | 5 min read