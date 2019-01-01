There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
business attorney
Legal
A smart approach to compensation studies will help your company attract and retain talent -- while avoiding stumbles that could punish you for trying to do the right thing.
Sound legal advice is essential, especially when you're just starting out.
Regulation A+ promises to be a game changer for how emerging companies are funded, but mind those attorney and accountant fees.
A law practice offers the enticements of owning a business but law schools are anything but systematic about preparing attorneys to run their own firms.
Having a lawyer on standby is one of the smartest moves a new business owner can make. These tips will help you find one that's a good match for you.
More From This Topic
Legal
Before you add 'amateur attorney' to your job description, it's important to take a step back and consider if a DIY legal approach is really best for your business.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?