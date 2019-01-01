My Queue

business attorney

4 Essentials to Mitigate Fallout From a Pay-Gap Analysis
Legal

4 Essentials to Mitigate Fallout From a Pay-Gap Analysis

A smart approach to compensation studies will help your company attract and retain talent -- while avoiding stumbles that could punish you for trying to do the right thing.
Jonathan Segal | 5 min read
4 Answers You Need Before Hiring Corporate Counsel for Your Company

4 Answers You Need Before Hiring Corporate Counsel for Your Company

Sound legal advice is essential, especially when you're just starting out.
Ryan Howard | 3 min read
Raising Millions With Equity Crowdfunding Will Cost You, But How Much?

Raising Millions With Equity Crowdfunding Will Cost You, But How Much?

Regulation A+ promises to be a game changer for how emerging companies are funded, but mind those attorney and accountant fees.
Kendall Almerico | 5 min read
Why Every Law School Should Teach Entrepreneurship

Why Every Law School Should Teach Entrepreneurship

A law practice offers the enticements of owning a business but law schools are anything but systematic about preparing attorneys to run their own firms.
Jaia Thomas | 4 min read
Read This Before Hiring a Business Attorney

Read This Before Hiring a Business Attorney

Having a lawyer on standby is one of the smartest moves a new business owner can make. These tips will help you find one that's a good match for you.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Before You Use DIY Legal Sites, Consider These Risks
Legal

Before You Use DIY Legal Sites, Consider These Risks

Before you add 'amateur attorney' to your job description, it's important to take a step back and consider if a DIY legal approach is really best for your business.
Autumn Gentry and Keith Dennen | 4 min read