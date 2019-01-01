My Queue

Business Books

The 5 Books I Read That Helped Me Build a Multi-Million Dollar Company

Even a book published in 1910 can teach us about avoiding negativity and disillusionment and about feeling grateful.
David Neagle | 7 min read
Howard Schultz Calls This Business Book Author His 'Mentor'

In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur at SXSW, the former Starbucks CEO shares which author and organizational consultant influenced him.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
These Are the Next 6 Books You Should Read If You're Serious About Success

The people who have accomplished what you are working toward have written books to help you get there.
Murray Newlands | 4 min read
Bill Gates's Top 5 Books to Read and Gift This Year

The Microsoft founder's 2018 book roundup covers everything from meditation to autonomous weapons.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
6 Pieces of Timeless Business Advice From Ford, Hamilton, Rockefeller and More

Here's what entrepreneurs can learn from some of the wealthiest and most successful individuals of their time.
Hayden Field | 8 min read

32 Entrepreneurs Share the Books They Always Recommend

Entrepreneurs tell us the books they always tell others to read.
Nina Zipkin | 15+ min read
5 Books and Stories To Help Entrepreneurs Focus On What Matters

Here are five awesome reading recommendations from Entrepreneur Magazine's editor-in-chief.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
8 Life Lessons From 8 Good Books That Everyone Should Read

These inspirational books can change your life if you let them.
Tom Bilyeu | 10 min read
7 Content Marketing Books to Read in 2018

These must-reads will give you an edge in your online marketing efforts.
Syed Balkhi | 4 min read
Here's What I Learned Reading More Than 100 Books In 2017

If you get one tiny insight, you can change your entire life.
Steve Eakin | 4 min read
No, Books Are NOT 'the New Business Card'

Any entrepreneur who sets out to write a book as a lead-gen device for marketing clients is by definition a lousy marketer.
Ryan Holiday | 7 min read
How to Reprogram Yourself for Greater Success

How you can change the three essential parts of your self-concept to achieve what you want
Brian Tracy | 5 min read
12 Tips for Growing Your Etsy Business

Once you've established an Etsy business that's popular with shoppers, use any of these dozen strategies to expand your sales opportunities.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
21 Strategies for Providing Top-Notch Customer Service on Etsy

Good customer service requires more than just saying 'thank you' to your online customers.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Why Making Others Feel Important Will Make You Happier and More Successful

Learning to improve your relationships with everyone you come in contact with will help you meet their needs and improve your chances of success.
Brian Tracy | 4 min read