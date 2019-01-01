There are no Videos in your queue.
Hardback books and vinyl records are enjoying a revival, but business cards won't have a comeback -- because we've never stopped loving them.
The 'Mad Men' days are long over, but what survives are such Don Draper trademarks as business cards, snail mail and testimonials.,
The traditional work habit is still alive.
Don't work harder, just use better tools.
Canadian entrepreneurs need them, for sure. But what about everyone else? The answer is . . . probably not.
More From This Topic
Networking
Business cards that symbolize fabulous connections and conversations can easily transform into annoying reminders of lost opportunities.
Networking
Business-card swapping isn't about networking. It's about power. Here's how to assert yourself.
Startup Kit
Get the word out about your services with these eight marketing tactics that are sure to bring in the business.
Business Cards
Having something physical gives you a chance to put your "card(s)" on the table.
Business Cards
With everything going digital, it's comforting to know this old school tradition will stick around.
Far Out Tech
No time to write out letters and thank you cards? Leave it to a bot named Bond.
Pitching Investors
Whatever your preferred social media weapon of choice, there's an equally valuable "pitch style" associated with it.
Networking Events
Being unfamiliar with the latest tech is exactly the first impression you don't want to make.
Communication Strategies
Networking is all about meeting those fabulous people who can catapult your business to the next level. But what do you do when you're trapped by a windbag?
Networking
Sometimes, you find yourself in an uncomfortable situation where someone doesn't want to network.
In this virtual day and age, a hard copy of a
business card may seem old fashioned, however it still holds an important place in the landscape of networking. A business card not only serves as a direct marketing tool that shares your company, title, name and contact information, but having one on hand shows that you're prepared.
