Business Circle

The 10 Most Reliable Ways to Fund a Startup
Finance

The 10 Most Reliable Ways to Fund a Startup

Every funding decision is a complex tradeoff between near-term and longer-term costs and paybacks, as well as overall ownership and control.
Martin Zwilling | 5 min read
Successful Entrepreneurs Have These 5 Traits in Common

Successful Entrepreneurs Have These 5 Traits in Common

Maybe being an entrepreneur is in your DNA but, even if it's not, it's in your power to succeed at it.
John Rampton | 6 min read
The 11 Must-Use Social Media Strategies to Expand Your Brand

The 11 Must-Use Social Media Strategies to Expand Your Brand

Elevate your company to new heights by going off the beaten track.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
How to Master Your Next Meeting

How to Master Your Next Meeting

The keys to staying calm, focused, and effective when leading a meeting.
Ross McCammon | 7 min read
Show Your Competitive Edge Without Knocking Your Rivals

Show Your Competitive Edge Without Knocking Your Rivals

Do more than down your rivals. This video shows you how to stand apart using your merits.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Move to Bali to Boost Productivity? Your Weekly Tips Roundup.
Weekly Tips Roundup

Move to Bali to Boost Productivity? Your Weekly Tips Roundup.

In case you missed it, check out our weekly recap of tips, strategies and inspiration from Entrepreneur.com contributors.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Guy Kawasaki: Social Media Sins to Avoid
Guy Kawasaki

Guy Kawasaki: Social Media Sins to Avoid

True social media power players don't make these clueless blunders.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
One Business Plan, Four Different Ways
Business Plans

One Business Plan, Four Different Ways

Audience and setting is essential to writing an effective plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)
Business Plans

How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)

Product descriptions can be as dry as toast--or as exciting as a roller coaster ride. Here's how to craft one that keeps people reading.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
The 5 Worst Twitter Marketing Fails of 2014
Mistakes

The 5 Worst Twitter Marketing Fails of 2014

#Fiasco. Some brands excel at tucking their tails between their tweets. Here's a naughty list of the ugliest Twitter marketing disasters this year and the important lessons you can learn from them.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
How Reading Books Reduces Stress and Makes You Smarter at the Same Time
Recommended Reading

How Reading Books Reduces Stress and Makes You Smarter at the Same Time

Books are relaxing and improve intelligence in more ways than just imparting knowledge.
Emma Siemasko | 5 min read
Stop Using These Words In Your Emails
Email Marketing

Stop Using These Words In Your Emails

Do you know how you sound in email marketing?
Bernard Marr | 4 min read
4 Steps to a Breakout 2015
Growth Strategies

4 Steps to a Breakout 2015

In this difficult economic environment, it's still possible to have a profitable, growing business. Follow these four steps.
Doug and Polly White | 3 min read
Create Curiosity-Driven Facebook Posts to Gain New Customers
Entrepreneur Press Books

Create Curiosity-Driven Facebook Posts to Gain New Customers

Hook people through the social network with these bite-sized steps.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 5 min read
Risky Business: 6 Potential Pitfalls of Writing a Business Plan
Business Plans

Risky Business: 6 Potential Pitfalls of Writing a Business Plan

There is a downside to putting your business plan on paper. Learn the risks and learn how to protect your interests.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read