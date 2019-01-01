My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Competitions

The Mentor for This Clean Beauty Retail Founder Lent Her Influence and Credibility

The Mentor for This Clean Beauty Retail Founder Lent Her Influence and Credibility

Follain's Tara Foley started with zero experience in starting a clean beauty business -- but support from her mentor Jodie McLean, CEO of real estate company Edens, helped open doors.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
How to Play Nice With Your Competitor(s) So Everyone Wins

How to Play Nice With Your Competitor(s) So Everyone Wins

Business doesn't have to be a zero-sum game. Instead, work with your competition so everyone comes out on top.
Erik Huberman | 5 min read
5 Ways to Turn Unproductive Employees Into Superstars

5 Ways to Turn Unproductive Employees Into Superstars

Staff turnover costs time and money you might not have. Here's how to make the best of a lackluster team and re-energize them in the process.
Stacey Alcorn | 3 min read
From Paper Boy to Music Mogul: Entrepreneurship Lessons From Sean 'Diddy' Combs

From Paper Boy to Music Mogul: Entrepreneurship Lessons From Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Entrepreneur sat down with the Grammy Award-winning rapper to talk about what he has learned about building businesses.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
5 Tips for Coping With Smaller Business Competition

5 Tips for Coping With Smaller Business Competition

Follow these strategies to handle smaller companies that may be carving out a niche in your market share.
Chidike Samuelson | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Schooled: 3 Lessons from Undergraduate Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurship

Schooled: 3 Lessons from Undergraduate Entrepreneurs

Students provide insight into overcoming obstacles in pursuit of entrepreneurial endeavors.
Aneil Mishra | 4 min read
5 Schools That Offer Serious Cash for Business Plan Competitions
Top Colleges

5 Schools That Offer Serious Cash for Business Plan Competitions

These only thing bigger than the prize money at these schools is their entrepreneurial spirit.
The Princeton Review Staff | 5 min read
5 Schools That Offer Undergrad Entrepreneurs Hands-On Experience
Top Colleges

5 Schools That Offer Undergrad Entrepreneurs Hands-On Experience

You can't learn everything in a classroom.
The Princeton Review Staff | 6 min read
Competition Is for Sissies
Competitive Advantages

Competition Is for Sissies

Your goal is to dominate. Leave endless competition to those who want to play games.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
Got a Great Idea But Not the Time (or Means) to Develop a Product?
Inventions

Got a Great Idea But Not the Time (or Means) to Develop a Product?

WayFounder has come up with a route for inventors to bring their concepts to market.
Jesse Torres | 5 min read
The Esquire Guy on Fraternizing With the Competition
Esquire Guy

The Esquire Guy on Fraternizing With the Competition

Relax, be generous and don't look like you're trying to take control.
Ross McCammon
Top Campus-Based Resources for Aspiring College Entrepreneurs
Starting a Business

Top Campus-Based Resources for Aspiring College Entrepreneurs

Starting up while in school can be a tall task, but there are plenty of resources to aid your efforts. Here are a few of the best ones.
Laura Schaefer | 5 min read
Clinton Global Initiative Kicks Off With a High-Stakes Startup Challenge
Starting a Business

Clinton Global Initiative Kicks Off With a High-Stakes Startup Challenge

The stakes for this year's Hult Prize challengers has never been higher, as they gear up for battle at the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting.
Neil Parmar | 4 min read
College Entrepreneurs to Compete for Big Money Prizes at Rice University
Starting a Business

College Entrepreneurs to Compete for Big Money Prizes at Rice University

One of the largest -- and richest -- business plan competitions in the country kicks off today.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin | 3 min read
Crash Course in Business Plan Competitions
Starting a Business

Crash Course in Business Plan Competitions

Business-plan competitions can yield more than seed money for your bright idea -- they can also connect you with mentors, collaborators and investors.
Michelle Goodman | 10 min read