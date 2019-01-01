Business Contacts

My Queue

How Big Companies Can Avoid Burdening Their Startup Partners
Growth Strategies

It can be attractive to partner with a startup to grow your company. However, make sure that you avoid the mistakes that can lead to creating a burden and prevent success.
Rob Biederman | 6 min read
4 Ways Leaders Can Get More by Giving More

Helping others achieve their goals is one of the best ways to ensure your own success. Start by saying 'yes' and 'thank you' more often.
Todd Wolfenbarger | 5 min read
The Unorthodox Method a Young Composer Used to Meet a Record Executive

If you want to meet somebody in this world, this struggling musician says, you can.
Max Yoder | 4 min read
3 Investments Entrepreneurs Need to Make in Themselves

The tangible rewards of entrepreneurship are achieved by maximizing your own intangible assets.
Warren Cassell, Jr. | 4 min read
The Best Business Networking Technique Is Simply Making a Connection

Most of the people you meet won't buy what you are selling but every one of them knows somebody who might.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read

More From This Topic

College Seniors, Comb Through Your Contacts Now to Jump Start Your Job Search
College Graduates

Somewhere among your family, friends, Facebook friends and friends of friends you'll find the people who will help you launch your career.
Eddy Ricci | 3 min read
Put Building Strategic Relationships at the Heart of Your Business Plan for 2015
Relationship Building

The best way to make friends with the people who can help you is to think about how you can help them.
Eddy Ricci | 5 min read
Facebook Reportedly Building 'Facebook for Work' to Compete With LinkedIn, Google
Facebook

Instead of being banned at work, the company reportedly wants its platform to be embraced as a productivity tool.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
9 Apps That Make Certain Nobody Ever Again Loses Your Paper Business Card
Business Cards

Exchanging cards remains a pleasant custom but bring it into the digital age with these shortcuts into the other person's contacts.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Power Networking in 3 Steps
Networking

Doing business often comes down to leveraging the people you know -- those who will rally for you. Here's how to build that army.
David Spencer | 3 min read