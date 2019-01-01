There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Business Dress
Business Attire
Defining "appropriate'' dress to everyone's satisfaction is a challenge.
Improve your image and build confidence by dressing one level up.
'Get Comfy. Like a Boss.' Or like look lazy, like a sloth?
Why charcoal gray is a non-negotiable and shoulders are the key to a perfect fit.
Business casual can be interpreted many ways, depending on the industry and company. Here are tips on how to navigate business casual dress successfully.
More From This Topic
Meetings
Your dress, body language and keen observation of others can dramatically increase your influence at meetings.
Dress Codes
Three experts provide their advice for competitive grooming.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?