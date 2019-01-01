My Queue

Business Etiquette

Email

10 Things to Never Say in an Email

Emails can stick around for a long time, and you never know what might get dug up down the road.
Glassdoor | 7 min read
My Experience and a New Study Agree: Bungled Conference Calls Cost Businesses Big Money

We got on the phone with the client to clear the air and save the project. They fired us instead.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
7 Ways to Break Bad High-Tech Habits

Improve your professional and personal life with these simple tips.
Scott Steinberg | 6 min read
The 9 Indisputable Rules of Techno-Etiquette

How we communicate has changed, but our need to treat others with respect has not.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read
Business Etiquette Basics From Around the World (Infographic)

Know these cultural differences before you take your business to a new country.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Business Etiquette

How I Turned Cell Phone Addiction Into a PR Opportunity

Having dinner with business associates? Put down the damn phone.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read
Etiquette

The New Rules for Business Rides in an Uber, a Driverless Car and More

There's a proper time to sing, to sleep and to make small talk.
Kate Rockwood | 3 min read
Etiquette

8 Ways to Gracefully Receive a Compliment

Everyone wants praise but nice people often are often inadvertently rude when they receive it.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Business Etiquette

How to Rock the Company Picnic and Go Home With Your Reputation Intact

The trick is being the life of the party without later being the butt of the jokes.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Etiquette Guy

The Don't-Be-a-Schmuck Guide to Rescheduling

Yes, it happens to everyone, but there's a right way and a wrong way to go about it.
Ross McCammon | 4 min read
Personal Branding

12 Passive-Aggressive Text Phrases I Use That Are Destroying My Business

Maybe you think you're being polite but everybody else thinks you're being a jerk.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Etiquette Guy

Why Your Emails Could Use an Exclamation Point (or Three)

Punctuation and other markers -- emoticons, slang and the like -- serve as stand-ins for facial expression and vocal intonation.
Ross McCammon | 4 min read
Office Etiquette

9 Rules of Open-Office Etiquette

When the rules of open-office etiquette are observed, camaraderie, communication and collaboration will ensue.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Professionalism

The 5 Elements of the Consummately Tactful Professional

The ability to speak truthfully without causing offense is an invaluable asset in the world of business.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Email

20 Things You Are Doing Wrong With Email

Email is a reflection of our personal brand. Why, then, do so many people fail to proofread what they wrote, regretfully send out angry messages and disregard basic etiquette?
Peter Gasca | 6 min read