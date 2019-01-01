Business Events

My Queue

How to Avoid a 'Snoozefest' and Instead Execute a Well-Regarded B2B Event
Remember the tale about the strait-laced conference attendees forced to suffer through line dancing and mechanical bull-riding?
Richard Burns | 6 min read
Entrepreneurs, Here Are the 5 Ways to Throw the Best First Event Ever

Make a good impression at your first event and you'll keep your customers coming back for more.
Scott Schoeneberger | 6 min read
10 Tips for Planning a Successful Company Conference

Planning a company conference can boost your career and visibility. It can strengthen company sales and morale, depending on its purpose.
Sarah Landrum | 6 min read
Why Microsoft 'Trolling' Apple's WWDC16 Conference Is a Brilliant Business Move

The Redmond, Wash., software giant is throwing a party close to and immediately after Apple's big shindig. Here's why this blatant bite into Apple is an effective tactic.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Ivan Misner: 'It's Not Net Sit or Net Eat -- It's Called Network'

Misner, founder of Business Network International, says you're only hurting your business if all you do is hangout with coworkers at networking events.
1 min read

5 Essential Questions to Ask to Get the Most Out of Your Live Event
Hosting fun face-to-face gatherings can really boost your business in this isolating age of social-media marketing.
Michael Donnelly | 4 min read
Should You Go to SXSW? Let's Look at the Data.
Of all the events out there, SXSW is the best for judging whether it is worth attending for your business.
William Litvack | 3 min read
10 Tips for Hosting a Wildly Successful Event on a Tame Budget
Gathering an audience to hear your message is the original social media marketing. Don't assume you can't afford it.
Cassie Brown | 4 min read
Strategic Networking and How to Make the Most of Your Evenings
Here's how to turn the experience into worthwhile (and enjoyable) time spent.
Chris Herbert and Christian Smith | 4 min read