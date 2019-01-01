business exit

My Queue

Just Who, Exactly, Is Best Qualified to Value Your Business?
Just Who, Exactly, Is Best Qualified to Value Your Business?

Prepare to be surprised by the variety of experts to ask and answers to consider when you want to know a reasonable price for what you've built.
Sam Harrop | 7 min read
Is The Business Broker Working for You or Your Buyer?

Good timing often short-circuits skepticism and due diligence. Before diving in, find out where everyone's interests lie.
Sam Harrop | 4 min read
7 Steps to Qualify Potential Buyers for Your Business

Before getting down to brass tacks, it's crucial to find out who to invest your time in and who's 'just looking.'
Sam Harrop | 5 min read