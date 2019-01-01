Business Finance

My Queue

Here Are the Benefits of Multiple LLCs or Corporations for Your Businesses
Entrepreneurs running several companies under one LLC may benefit from creating multiple corporations.
James Parsons | 4 min read
Tips Every Growing Company Should Follow

If you're ready for the next level, these tips and tools will set your business operations up for success.
Entrepreneur Events | 2 min read
What 25 Years and $200 Million in Financing Taught Me

There are a plethora of ways to raise funds for a startup company, but try these suggestions to retain control.
Patrick Henry | 5 min read
Improving the Financial Health of Your Business

Look at your startup the way a doctor looks at you. Take the measurements, perform the tests, make a diagnosis and take your medicine.
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
Protect your Partnership With a Buy-Sell Agreement

Learn more about these critical agreements that define value and buy-out procedures when one someone leaves a partnership.
Mark J. Kohler | 3 min read

Four Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Fitbit
Why FitBit's "quantified self" approach works for businesses too
4 min read
14 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in '14
Thousands of books offer business, leadership or startup advice, but we've narrowed down the options to some must-reads.
John Rampton | 8 min read
My Biggest Mistake: Not Closely Examining the Numbers
An entrepreneur discusses how he fell into the trap of equating revenue with profit.
Mike Templeman | 4 min read
The Buck Stops Here: How to Make Invoicing Less Excruciating
To take the sting out of the annoying task of invoicing, consider the tips.
Rebekah Epstein | 4 min read
How Startups Should Formulate Financial Projections
VC Paul Lee gives us the skinny on what investors are looking for in a startup's financial projections.
Paul Lee | 2 min read
4 Steps for Making Early Financial Projections
Tech expert Prerna Gupta on how to convince investors that the potential of your startup is worth their money.
Prerna Gupta | 3 min read
How to Grow Quickly, Without Investors
Venture capitalist, author and professor Peter S. Cohan answer readers’ top questions about entrepreneurship.
Peter S. Cohan | 2 min read
Four Contests Offer Small Businesses Cash, Mentoring
Present a creative idea, and you might take home up to $25,000 in the current crop of contests. Here are details.
Carol Tice