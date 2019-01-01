My Queue

Business Gifts

So, You Waited 'Til the Last Minute? 15 Great Gift Ideas for Your Favorite Entrepreneur.
Gifts

Thanks, internet, for offering up these companies' innovative products, passionate founders and ethical missions!
Michele Romanow | 9 min read
5 Simple and Cost Effective Ways to Share Your Holiday Cheer With Colleagues

Forget those customized greeting cards and useless gifts. Here are five things you can do for your colleagues that will have a much greater impact and cost you (close to) nothing.
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
OMG! Less Than a Week Until Christmas! 4 Ways to Find the Perfect Gift for a Relative Stranger.

Know that that gift will be appreciated and maybe make you stand out to a new client or prospect.
John Ruhlin | 6 min read
Low Cash Flow? Believe It or Not, You Should Spend More on Gifts.

When your budget shrinks, that one great gift to the right person just might provide your company a needed shot in the arm.
John Ruhlin | 7 min read
Should You Regret the Gift You Didn't Give That Client?

To leave a lasting impression, give a gift at an unexpected time of year. Valentine's Day, anyone?
John Ruhlin | 5 min read

Don't Assume What Gifts Potential Partners Want -- You Can't Afford to Be Wrong
Business Gifts

Treat your recipients' loved ones to something nice. Just stay away from their kids until you know them better.
John Ruhlin | 5 min read
5 Powerful Ways to Give Thanks to Your People
Company Culture

Showing appreciation to staff is appropriate during the holiday season but can be a great year-round practice.
Stacey Alcorn | 5 min read
4 Ways to Reward Employees and Gain a Return on Investment
Employee Gifts

Giving thoughtful rewards to your employees boasts a ripple effect: You do good for them, they'll do good for you. And your company will soar.
John Ruhlin | 5 min read
What to Get Wine-Loving Clients and Friends for the Holidays
Wines

There are some great gift ideas out there for wine people these days.
Tracy Byrnes | 5 min read
10 Gift Ideas for the Entrepreneur on Your Holiday List
Gifts

Standing desk? Hoverboard? GoPro? Which cool techie gift will you choose this holiday season?
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Stumped on Office Gifts for the Holidays? Here Are Some Handy Ideas.
Gift-giving

What to give to whom -- and what it says about you.
Grant Davis, John Patrick Pullen and Jenna Schnuer | 3 min read
Avoid These 4 Business Gift-Giving Faux Pas
Business Gifts

"Don'ts" include gifts for your recipient's kids and encroaching on his or her personal style.
John Ruhlin | 5 min read
8 Simple Tips for Giving the Best Business Holiday Gifts
Gifts

Considering presents for your valued business partners this year? Follow these easy tips to show your appreciation and make the greatest impact.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
An Executive's Insider Secrets for Making the Sale
Sales Strategies

Know your customer's corporate culture and respect it. Do your homework and don't bypass gatekeepers or skip the ranks.
Brian Fielkow | 6 min read
How to Pick the Perfect Business Gift
Marketing

Just in time for the holiday season, the Esquire guy wraps up some advice on the art of giving.
Ross McCammon