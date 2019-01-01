My Queue

business goals

4 Business Resolutions for 2019
New Year's Resolution

4 Business Resolutions for 2019

If you want to boost your business, improve your career prospects and enjoy your work and life more, try to add these resolutions in your list
Arati Naik | 4 min read
Why an Entrepreneur Needs an Elevator Pitch?

Why an Entrepreneur Needs an Elevator Pitch?

Let elevator pitch act as a catalyst and a tool to help you achieve your business goals
Naval Goel | 4 min read
How to Stand Out in a Crowd of Competitors?

How to Stand Out in a Crowd of Competitors?

You should make yourself equal first and then make yourself different
Anchit Sood | 3 min read
How to Start a Technical Start-up Without a Tech Co-Founder?

How to Start a Technical Start-up Without a Tech Co-Founder?

Build use cases. Prepare flow charts and design some scenarios resembling the usage of the product by your prospects
Mario Peshev | 4 min read
#10 Simple Steps to Get a Business Loan

#10 Simple Steps to Get a Business Loan

Prepare a business plan to project the time period for which you will require the supplementary financial support
Krishna Kumar | 5 min read