Business Ideas

Video: This Week in Weed (August 20-24)
The Feds grow more weed, Wells Fargo says no-go to cannabis-friendly politician, and where to find the cheapest weed in the country!
Whoopi Goldberg Launches Medical Marijuana Startup to Ease Menstrual Cramp Pain
The Oscar-winning actress is the latest celebrity to get in on the green rush, but one of the first to break the 'grass-ceiling.'
Medical marijuana is legal in 18 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. But entering the business can be tricky, since it's still a federal crime to grow, sell or possess marijuana.