Business Loans

That Fast Online Loan Could Have Super-high Interest Rates and Hidden Fees That Bankrupt Your Business
FinTech

That Fast Online Loan Could Have Super-high Interest Rates and Hidden Fees That Bankrupt Your Business

It's high time fintech small-business lenders should be regulated.
Mark Abell | 5 min read
5 Tips to Improve Your Odds of Getting a Small Business Loan

5 Tips to Improve Your Odds of Getting a Small Business Loan

You aren't going to walk into your local bank, fill out a loan application and get approved on the spot. So, start yours right away. As in today.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
Entrepreneurs Don't See Business Financing the Way Lenders Do and It's Costing Them

Entrepreneurs Don't See Business Financing the Way Lenders Do and It's Costing Them

Many small-business owners are stressed about cash flow because they don't understand how banks assess whether they're a good bet.
Lisa Stevens | 4 min read
The State of Small-Business Lending: A Return to Normal?

The State of Small-Business Lending: A Return to Normal?

Even in today's healthy economy, many business owners are still not credit-worthy and need guidance.
Lisa Stevens | 4 min read
Will 'Being Wasted' on Facebook Hurt Your Small-Business Loan Chances?

Will 'Being Wasted' on Facebook Hurt Your Small-Business Loan Chances?

You should always assume your social-media accounts are being examined when applying for a business loan.
Cindy Yang | 6 min read

More From This Topic

The Perils of Short-Term Business Loans
Financing

The Perils of Short-Term Business Loans

Sometimes it makes sense to take a loan at brutal interest rates. More often, it's a sign the business is failing and the time has come to cut losses.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
This Is Good News for the Banking Industry
Banking

This Is Good News for the Banking Industry

After falling to record lows, a new positive attitude toward the banking industry is great news due to the effects on consumer decisions.
Elizabeth Davis | 3 min read
Avoid These 5 Common Small-Business Financing Mistakes
Small Business Financing

Avoid These 5 Common Small-Business Financing Mistakes

Between the hidden fees, overlooked costs and simple misconceptions about true costs, borrowing money is a good place to look for ways to save money.
Eyal Lifshitz | 6 min read
Want a Bank Loan? You Better Have Some Skin in the Game.
Business Loans

Want a Bank Loan? You Better Have Some Skin in the Game.

A strong equity position supports the notion that the owner is likely to protect the investment and repay borrowed funds.
Jesse Torres | 4 min read
Successful Entrepreneurs Offer 5 Tips for Finding Elusive Startup Funding
Startup Funding

Successful Entrepreneurs Offer 5 Tips for Finding Elusive Startup Funding

When you no longer need their money, investor will flock to your business. The trick is keeping the bills paid until then.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
Why Big Banks Are Lending More to Small Businesses
Finance

Why Big Banks Are Lending More to Small Businesses

Here we go over several reasons why larger banks are starting to warm up to small-business lending again.
Rohit Arora | 3 min read
When Seeking Funding, Credit Unions Can Be Worth Checking Out
Finance

When Seeking Funding, Credit Unions Can Be Worth Checking Out

More credit unions are offering business loans, and their interest rates and fees are often lower than at commercial banks. What's more, their loan officers typically have more flexibility and decision-making ability than those at larger institutions.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read
Are We on the Verge of a Small-Business Hiring Boom?
Growth Strategies

Are We on the Verge of a Small-Business Hiring Boom?

A new study shows 40 percent of small business owners plan to make a hire in the next six months. Could this be the start of a turnaround in unemployment?
Carol Tice