FinTech
It's high time fintech small-business lenders should be regulated.
You aren't going to walk into your local bank, fill out a loan application and get approved on the spot. So, start yours right away. As in today.
Many small-business owners are stressed about cash flow because they don't understand how banks assess whether they're a good bet.
Even in today's healthy economy, many business owners are still not credit-worthy and need guidance.
You should always assume your social-media accounts are being examined when applying for a business loan.
Sometimes it makes sense to take a loan at brutal interest rates. More often, it's a sign the business is failing and the time has come to cut losses.
After falling to record lows, a new positive attitude toward the banking industry is great news due to the effects on consumer decisions.
Between the hidden fees, overlooked costs and simple misconceptions about true costs, borrowing money is a good place to look for ways to save money.
A strong equity position supports the notion that the owner is likely to protect the investment and repay borrowed funds.
When you no longer need their money, investor will flock to your business. The trick is keeping the bills paid until then.
Here we go over several reasons why larger banks are starting to warm up to small-business lending again.
More credit unions are offering business loans, and their interest rates and fees are often lower than at commercial banks. What's more, their loan officers typically have more flexibility and decision-making ability than those at larger institutions.
A new study shows 40 percent of small business owners plan to make a hire in the next six months. Could this be the start of a turnaround in unemployment?
