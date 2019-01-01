My Queue

Business Logic

6 Common Decision-Making Blunders That Could Kill Your Business
Learning From Mistakes

6 Common Decision-Making Blunders That Could Kill Your Business

Among the logical errors nearly everybody makes is thinking only everybody else make logical errors.
John Rampton | 6 min read
The Many Logical Reasons to Lead With Your Gut Instinct

The Many Logical Reasons to Lead With Your Gut Instinct

Remember the time when you walked into what turned out to be a phenomenal restaurant just because it felt right? It's OK to rely on those same feelings when running your business.
Brian Foley | 9 min read
Why Cooperation Is Better Business Than Competition

Why Cooperation Is Better Business Than Competition

A fixation with hierarchy and winning blinds us to networking and win-win solutions.
Warren Cassell, Jr. | 4 min read
Facing Startup Uncertainty? Try 2 Different Ways to Plan for the Future.

Facing Startup Uncertainty? Try 2 Different Ways to Plan for the Future.

New business owners often rely on prediction or creation logic -- and sometimes use both.
Peter S. Cohan | 4 min read