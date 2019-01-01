My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Management

What Your Email Sign-Off Is Really Saying
Communication Strategies

What Your Email Sign-Off Is Really Saying

Find out what business etiquette experts have to say about the expressions we use to end work-related emails.
Kristin Edelhauser | 6 min read
Time to Send Out 1099s: What to Know

Time to Send Out 1099s: What to Know

It's that time again to send 1099s out to your vendors. Here's a breakdown of what to do.
Mark J. Kohler | 4 min read
The ABC's of Documenting Standard Operating Procedures -- and Why Your Business Can't Afford Not To

The ABC's of Documenting Standard Operating Procedures -- and Why Your Business Can't Afford Not To

SOPs can reduce the need for owner involvement and increase a company's valuation at the time of sale.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
A Classic Piece of Advice on Being a Good Boss Is Just as Useful Today as It Was When It Was Originally Published in 1974

A Classic Piece of Advice on Being a Good Boss Is Just as Useful Today as It Was When It Was Originally Published in 1974

An effective boss lets employees tackle problems on their own, according to a classic article in the Harvard Business Review.
Shana Lebowitz | 4 min read
Why We Gave Up a Star Employee to a Top Customer, and Why You Should, Too

Why We Gave Up a Star Employee to a Top Customer, and Why You Should, Too

Nope, we weren't crazy to let our COO fly the coop, given how 'customer experience' is emerging as a key business differentiator.
Javier Brugues | 8 min read

More From This Topic

What the 'Sixers School of Management' Teaches Us About Strategy Execution 101
Ready For Anything

What the 'Sixers School of Management' Teaches Us About Strategy Execution 101

'Trust the process!' To envision a winning strategy, you need a Sam Hinkie. To execute effectively, you need a Brett Brown.
Mario Moussa and Derek Newberry | 6 min read
As a Franchisee, You Can't Be the Investor AND the Manager and Still Be Successful
Micromanaging

As a Franchisee, You Can't Be the Investor AND the Manager and Still Be Successful

Delegate everything. Then delegate some more.
Aaron Bakken | 7 min read
This Entrepreneur's Failed Mount Everest Summit Changed How He Manages His Team
Ready For Anything

This Entrepreneur's Failed Mount Everest Summit Changed How He Manages His Team

You can push past your limits -- if you ask for help.
Linda Lacina | 5 min read
5 Signs a Business Is Being Poorly Managed
Ready For Anything

5 Signs a Business Is Being Poorly Managed

Are you considering investing in a new company? Evaluate its leadership with these five factors first.
Phil Town | 2 min read
The All-Too-Common Reasons Businesses Stop Growing
Business Management

The All-Too-Common Reasons Businesses Stop Growing

It's grow or die, out there. What are you willing to do to get it?
Shaun Buck | 5 min read
It's Not Micromanaging If You Do It Without Killing Morale
Ready For Anything

It's Not Micromanaging If You Do It Without Killing Morale

Hands-on leadership isn't easy. But you can see your vision all the way through without discouraging your team.
Daniel Neiditch | 7 min read
Stop Glorifying 'Winging It' and Make a Plan
Ready For Anything

Stop Glorifying 'Winging It' and Make a Plan

Staying focused on whatever is the next thing gets you nowhere without a plan. Preparation and analysis are key for any business leader.
Daniel Neiditch | 6 min read
How to Prevent Petty Conflicts and Nasty Rumors From Destroying Your Startup
Growth Strategies

How to Prevent Petty Conflicts and Nasty Rumors From Destroying Your Startup

Grudges and rivalries are a more dangerous threat to a growing company than any competitor.
Michael Mamas | 5 min read
Managing Your Lawyers as Your Startup Grows
Ready For Anything

Managing Your Lawyers as Your Startup Grows

Five ways to better manage your legal counsel.
Miriam Rivera | 6 min read
10 Qualities Separating the Extraordinary Salesperson Apart From the Pack
Ready For Anything

10 Qualities Separating the Extraordinary Salesperson Apart From the Pack

Salespeople are the infantry of business. The one who succeed have embraced that it's a tough job.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read