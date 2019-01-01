There are no Videos in your queue.
Business Mistakes
Learn your lesson the first time.
Aspiring entrepreneurs should avoid making these errors in their pursuit of success.
If you can't tolerate the risk needed to reach the reward, you're not ready to start your own business -- yet.
Rather than embracing failure, accept it, learn from it -- and then try again.
More From This Topic
Starting a Business
From not having a business plan to spreading yourself too thin on social media, here are a few things founders should avoid when starting a business.
Cybersecurity
A cybersecurity expert explains what not to do after a data breach.
Perfectionist
It's hard to be a perfectionist when you are an entrepreneur. Frankly, it's also often counterproductive.
Mistakes
Mistakes are inevitable. What comes after is up to you.
Startup Mistakes
You don't necessarily need an MBA, but do be sure to have a plan.
Comcast
The mass media company faces another customer-service blunder after someone tried to cancel the family's cable service.
Business Mistakes
Kmart inadvertently canceled online layaway orders for customers and is scrambling to fix the issue.
