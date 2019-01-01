My Queue

Business Model

Do You Know When It's Time to Make a Pivot?
Do You Know When It's Time to Make a Pivot?

Successful entrepreneurs know how to recognize when the original plan is not working.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
Franchise 500: Our Definitive Ranking of 2019's Strongest Franchises

What trends are tops? What brands have proved most lasting? What franchise may be the right opportunity for you? Explore, absorb, and learn from our annual list.
5 min read
The 2 Aspects of Your Business Model That Can Make or Break Your Profitability

Your bottom line will thank you for paying attention to these key areas.
Brian Tracy | 2 min read
4 Effective Business Models That Built Billion-Dollar Companies

From software that's free to virtual goods that cost real money, all the new models have their uses.
Deji Atoyebi | 7 min read
Can the 'Freemium' Model Work For You? Here's How to Know.

Offering 'freemium' products can be a smart way to acquire customers and build a lucrative business, but it's not the right move for every company.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read

Why You Need to Keep Updating Your Business Model
Adaptability

Market conditions change, and you need to be ready to adapt.
BizCast | 1 min read
The Founder Behind Furniture-Maker Poppin Explains Why the Company Needed to Transform Itself
Pivots

After realizing it was selling to the wrong customer, the company had to change its brand voice, marketing, products and supply chain.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
My Company's Business Model Was Holding Us Back From Bigger Opportunities, So We Evolved. Here's What We Learned.
Business Model

Even though we had initial success, we knew we had to make some changes to win in the long-term.
Renee DiResta | 6 min read
Want to Change Your Business Model? Answer These 3 Questions.
Pivot

Here are a few pointers on figuring out the best way to grow your business and keep it sustainable for years to come.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read
You Really Could Have a Legitimate Business in a Week
Ready For Anything

If your great idea solves problems, the rest is mostly filling out forms online. You can knock it out in a few days.
Derek Miller | 7 min read
How Your Culture Will Ensure You Keep Your Edge
Company Culture

Innovate to avoid becoming obselete.
Ben Judah | 5 min read
This Cow Illustrates 8 Business Models (Infographic)
Infographics

It's not as silly as it sounds.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
3 Ways the Utility Industry is Mimicking Startup Mentality
Energy

As a reaction stricter regulations, the utility industry is taking lessons from entrepreneurs on how to become more agile.
Sheila Eugenio | 4 min read
Searching for a Franchise? Buy into Something You Don't Love.
Franchises

Loving the product or service offered shouldn't be the reason you buy a franchise.
Rick Bisio | 6 min read
The Startup Studio Effect: How Hollywood's Movie Model Applies to the Startup World
startup studio

It's not that startup studios are better than accelerators; it's simply that accelerators leave a lot of opportunities on the table.
Zach Ferres | 7 min read