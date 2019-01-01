My Queue

Business Models

Why You Should Ignore the Success of Facebook and Uber
Facebook

Why You Should Ignore the Success of Facebook and Uber

Some entrepreneurs try to replicate the magic of today's blockbuster companies. They shouldn't: Those companies are built on an extremely shaky business model, or no model at all.
Per Bylund | 7 min read
Traction Is What Investors Are Looking for When You Present Your Plan

Traction Is What Investors Are Looking for When You Present Your Plan

Investors will not be interested in your product until you can show them that a big market is getting interested.
Ash Maurya | 7 min read
10 Elements of a Successful Data-Driven Marketing Strategy

10 Elements of a Successful Data-Driven Marketing Strategy

The more work you put into the front end of your marketing strategy, the less sleep you'll lose worrying about results.
John Rampton | 8 min read
How to Start a Subscription Box Service (Infographic)

How to Start a Subscription Box Service (Infographic)

A quick and dirty roadmap to launching a curated subscription box service in seven steps.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Why You Should Use a Subscription Business Model

Why You Should Use a Subscription Business Model

The benefits abound -- for both company and customer.
Chuck Longanecker | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Claim to Be the Uber of X. Enliven Your Company With the Right Analogy.
Business Models

Claim to Be the Uber of X. Enliven Your Company With the Right Analogy.

Give your startup some inspiration by modeling it after a successful enterprise. This will help you explain your business to outsiders and provide insights for future direction.
Miles Jennings | 4 min read
3 Things Entrepreneurs Must Do to Keep Their Business Model Relevant
Innovation

3 Things Entrepreneurs Must Do to Keep Their Business Model Relevant

Be innovative and evolve your startup to achieve superior growth. Find the payoff from being attuned to cultural and demographic trends.
Jesse Torres | 4 min read
An Investigative Report on Franchise Profits
Franchise

An Investigative Report on Franchise Profits

How much money can franchisees actually earn running their businesses?
Jason Daley | 12 min read
Ronald Coase, Lighthouses and Elon Musk
Leadership

Ronald Coase, Lighthouses and Elon Musk

Many entrepreneurs may not know Ronald Coase, but their work has benefited from his ideas.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
Conscious Capitalism: The End of Business as Usual?
Growth Strategies

Conscious Capitalism: The End of Business as Usual?

For young entrepreneurs angling to make a difference, conscious capitalism may be for you. Here, we take a look at the concept and consider how to get started.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Steve Blank and the Big Picture at SXSW 2012
Starting a Business

Steve Blank and the Big Picture at SXSW 2012

Entrepreneurship professor Steve Blank describes the startup scene at the South By Southwest Interactive festival in Austin, Texas.
Colleen DeBaise