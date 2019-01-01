My Queue

Business Name

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

When choosing a name for your new company, keep these tips in mind to help you find one that will work now -- and in the future.
8 min read
Why Weight Watchers' Name Change Will Fail, But Dunkin's Won't

Weight Watchers is repeating a classic psychological blunder.
Jake McKenzie | 6 min read
How to Make Your Brand Explode Rather Than Your Brain: Tips for Choosing the Right Name for Your Company

Considering the more than 6.7 million trademark applications to date, versus the mere 171,476 words in the English language, you'll have to be careful.
Darpan Munjal | 7 min read
Make a Name for Yourself: 4 Expert Tips for Choosing a Name and Trademark

With 6.7 million trademarks out there -- sigh -- it's getting hard to find something unique. Here's what to do instead.
Darpan Munjal | 8 min read
How to Name (or in Some Cases, Rename) Your Company

Naming a company is hard, and founders often get it wrong.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Business Name

This Entrepreneur Shares How to Name Your Company -- or Fix a Bad Name

The founder of Policygenius walks us through the rigorous process she went through to scrap a confusing name and create one that led to success.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
Branding

Oh, Lord, Why Do We Even Need to Tell You This? Religion and Branding Don't Mix.

Two Canadian ice cream entrepreneurs playfully put "Jesus" in the shop name. Predictably, a lot of Christians aren't amused.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Business Name

8 Ways to Pick a Great Name for Your Business

It's just as important as naming your baby.
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
Naming a Business

Branding Your Name: A Double-Edged Sword

Pasting your name on your company may seem like genius, but the potential pitfalls are bottomless.
Daniel Neiditch | 6 min read
Infographics

The Do's and Don'ts of Naming Your Business (Infographic)

There's a lot that goes into a company's name.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Business Name

What's in a Name? For a Business . . . Oh, Everything.

A naming expert lists 10 things you need to consider before rolling out your company's new moniker.
Ross Kimbarovsky | 8 min read
Tesla

Tesla Removes 'Motors' From Its Name

Elon Musk is building an energy company, cars are just a small part of that now.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Infographics

The Biggest Company Name Changes (Infographic)

Did you know that Pepsi used to be called 'Brad's Drink'?
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Trademarks

3 Things I Learned After Having to Change My Business Name

Reminder: Do a trademark search before you decide on your business's name.
Susan O'Malley | 5 min read
Startup Mistakes

The 6 Biggest Startup Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make

The worst mistakes are also completely avoidable.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read