Business Names

Naming a Business

Branding Your Name: A Double-Edged Sword

Pasting your name on your company may seem like genius, but the potential pitfalls are bottomless.
Daniel Neiditch | 6 min read
The Embarrassing Acronym of an Exalted Law School Name Provides a Funny Branding Lesson

Before you skimp on hiring a branding pro, consider George Mason University's bungled attempt to honor the late Antonin Scalia.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Your New Business Name Should Be Memorable, Spell-able and Available

Follow these five tips to settle on what is one of the most important aspect of a new company -- its name.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
8 Business Name Mistakes That Investors Hate to See

Names can imply strength, value, connection or friendliness, or they can set opposite tones.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
The Name Game: Christening Your Business for Success

The name of your business has to encapsulate the practical usefulness of your products or services for your customers, signal your differentiation from competitors and embody the philosophy of your company.
Cindy Yang | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Starting a Business

How to Choose a Great Name for Your New Business

Follow these tips to create a name that embodies exactly what you want your new business to represent.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Business Names

3 Vital Things to Consider Before Naming Your Company

Introduce your business to the world with a handle that's unique. Here's how to do the due diligence.
Natalie Bounassar | 4 min read
Business Name

7 Terrible Naming Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make

Your company name will get used more and last longer than any other investment you make in your business. It's important that you get it right the first time.
Alexandra Watkins | 4 min read
Naming a Business

7 Tips for Naming (or Re-Naming) Your Company

Naming a business is not something to be taken lightly: A company's entire branding is dependent on the name. Here are a few tricks on naming your business.
Mike Trigg | 6 min read
Coaches Corner

Identity Crisis -- Your Website Name Isn't Available

An unhappy sign you really did come up with the perfect URL is somebody else registered it already. Here are three options for getting your good name back.
Mike Templeman | 2 min read
Branding

Make Your Company's Name Unforgettable

Your business will stand out with these tips for naming a new venture.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Marketing

4 Business-Naming Tips for Branding Success

Dreaming up a business name is simple, but finding one that fits your long-term ambitions may not be so obvious.
Alanna Francis | 3 min read
Starting a Business

6 Tips for Crafting a Killer Business Name

Social entrepreneur and educator Steve Mariotti on why naming your business is one of the most important decisions you'll make.
Steve Mariotti | 3 min read
Starting a Business

Young Entrepreneur's 10 Most Popular Stories of 2012

From inspiring quotes and giant-brand mishaps to tips on starting up and growing a business, here are the stories that became our readers' favorites this year.
Diana Ransom | 3 min read
Starting a Business

Legal Tips for Setting Up a 'DBA'

Attorney Nina Kaufman on establishing a new name under which your company can do business.
Nina Kaufman