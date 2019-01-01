There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Business Names
Naming a Business
Pasting your name on your company may seem like genius, but the potential pitfalls are bottomless.
Before you skimp on hiring a branding pro, consider George Mason University's bungled attempt to honor the late Antonin Scalia.
Follow these five tips to settle on what is one of the most important aspect of a new company -- its name.
Names can imply strength, value, connection or friendliness, or they can set opposite tones.
The name of your business has to encapsulate the practical usefulness of your products or services for your customers, signal your differentiation from competitors and embody the philosophy of your company.
More From This Topic
Starting a Business
Follow these tips to create a name that embodies exactly what you want your new business to represent.
Business Names
Introduce your business to the world with a handle that's unique. Here's how to do the due diligence.
Business Name
Your company name will get used more and last longer than any other investment you make in your business. It's important that you get it right the first time.
Naming a Business
Naming a business is not something to be taken lightly: A company's entire branding is dependent on the name. Here are a few tricks on naming your business.
Coaches Corner
An unhappy sign you really did come up with the perfect URL is somebody else registered it already. Here are three options for getting your good name back.
Branding
Your business will stand out with these tips for naming a new venture.
Marketing
Dreaming up a business name is simple, but finding one that fits your long-term ambitions may not be so obvious.
Starting a Business
Social entrepreneur and educator Steve Mariotti on why naming your business is one of the most important decisions you'll make.
Starting a Business
From inspiring quotes and giant-brand mishaps to tips on starting up and growing a business, here are the stories that became our readers' favorites this year.
Starting a Business
Attorney Nina Kaufman on establishing a new name under which your company can do business.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?