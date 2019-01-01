There are no Videos in your queue.
Business of Good
Entrepreneur Reads
Entrepreneurs looking to do some good in the world can find inspiration and tips from these titles.
Build a business that does some good while still making a good profit.
After realizing that people wanted to earn their way rather than accept donations from non-profits, Becky Straw created an organization that puts people to work.
Combining financial smarts with a charitable attitude helped this bank start small but grow big – with a loan portfolio worth more than $1 billion today.
Sam Goldman used his imagination and business acumen to supply a critical product to 100 million consumers.
Starting a Business
A social business needs capital to grow. Find out which organizations are helping to kickstart the new type of entrepreneurial ventures.
Social Entrepreneurs
These 6 characteristics have set millennials apart from other generations and, together, have made them an entrepreneurial force to be reckoned with.
Social Entrepreneurs
Millennials want instant gratification, even when it comes to making a difference.
Social Entrepreneurs
Discover how TOMS Shoes has been able to turn a (very nice) profit and still provide more than 10 million free pairs of shoes to people in need.
Starting a Business
When Rebecca van Bergen couldn't find a job that fit all her interests, she decided to start her own business and ended up helping a group of artisans that was quickly disappearing.
Growth Strategies
There are newfound opportunities in the developing world to help others leave poverty behind while creating profits for your social entrepreneurial venture.
Social Entrepreneurship
Meet the founder of charity:water, who turned his penchant for throwing parties into a way to raise money to solve a critical problem.
Social Entrepreneurs
Find out how the three pillars of the Charity Industrial Complex are holding charities back from really making an impact and how your social business can be different.
Social Entrepreneurship
Thinking differently about an existing problem helped African Clean Energy capture a market of needy prospects.
Social Entrepreneurship
One of the newest legal corporate designations, B Corps., can help you take advantage of legal protection while your new business is trying to do some good in the world.
