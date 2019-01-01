My Queue

Business of History

Vintage Apple 1 Computer Auctioned Off for Record-Setting $905,000
The previous record price for the Apple 1, which many credit with ushering in a whole new era of personal computing, was $671,400.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
One of Apple's Very First Computers Expected to Fetch $400,000 at Auction

One of Apple's Very First Computers Expected to Fetch $400,000 at Auction

Launched in 1976, the Apple 1 motherboard was invented by Steve Wozniak in Steve Jobs' family garage.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Google's First Server and a Crumpled Napkin Are About to Get Museum Treatment

Google's First Server and a Crumpled Napkin Are About to Get Museum Treatment

The Smithsonian will launch an American Enterprise exhibit in 2015 that will run for at least the next two decades. Here's an inside look at some of the objects to be featured.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
5 Awesomely Entrepreneurial Artifacts That Will Soon Live at the Smithsonian

5 Awesomely Entrepreneurial Artifacts That Will Soon Live at the Smithsonian

From one of Henry Ford's experimental tractors to Planters' iconic Mr. Peanut mascot, a look at some of the objects in the museum's upcoming American Enterprise exhibit.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Marathon Man: The Driving Force Behind a Community Revival

Marathon Man: The Driving Force Behind a Community Revival

How one determined developer is helping restore the creative spirit of Nashville's downtown scene.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read

More From This Topic

A New Breed of Antiques Dealers Specializes in Retro-Chic
Starting a Business

A New Breed of Antiques Dealers Specializes in Retro-Chic

Philadelphia's Three Potato Four keeps things personal while staying ahead of vintage industry trends.
Jenna Schnuer | 3 min read
An Eclectic Treasure Hunter Lends a Vintage Touch to Modern Homes
Entrepreneurs

An Eclectic Treasure Hunter Lends a Vintage Touch to Modern Homes

A California transplant helps the past come alive for patrons of her small-town Tennessee antiques store.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
Mike Wolfe of 'American Pickers' Is the New Americana Idol
Growth Strategies

Mike Wolfe of 'American Pickers' Is the New Americana Idol

Mike Wolfe, creator and star of the TV show American Pickers, is leveraging a popular passion for the past to build the multimedia empire of the future.
Jason Ankeny | 13 min read
Four Tips for Getting Started in a Collectibles Business
Starting a Business

Four Tips for Getting Started in a Collectibles Business

The ability to discern treasure from trash is only one aspect of succeeding in the antiques and nostalgia market.
Jason Ankeny | 3 min read
Behind the Scenes With 'American Pickers' in Nashville
Entrepreneurs

Behind the Scenes With 'American Pickers' in Nashville

How a commercial shoot for the History Channel's hit show brought several blocks of downtown Nashville to a halt one hot summer afternoon.
Jason Ankeny | 2 min read