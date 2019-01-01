My Queue

When Friends and Family Become Financiers
When Friends and Family Become Financiers

Raising money from family and friends to fund a business can be a complex situation to navigate, requiring both personal trust and a professional approach.
Randy Myers | 5 min read
4 Startups That Can Help You Tackle Your Small-Business Problems

4 Startups That Can Help You Tackle Your Small-Business Problems

We take a look at several startups that are trying to crack the nitty-gritty problems of launching and running a business, saving entrepreneurs time, money and a lot of headaches.
Business on Main Editorial | 5 min read
Latest Census Data Show Hope for Small Biz

Latest Census Data Show Hope for Small Biz

The most recent business census data show slowing declines and some hopeful growth areas for businesses large and small.
Business on Main staff | 5 min read
Should You 'Write the Book' on Your Business?

Should You 'Write the Book' on Your Business?

It's never a bad thing to be recognized as an expert in your industry -- and nothing says 'expert' like having your name on the cover of a book.
Randy Myers | 5 min read
Turning Passion Into Profits: A Wine Wizard Bets on Old World Science

Turning Passion Into Profits: A Wine Wizard Bets on Old World Science

Winemaker Randall Grahm created the famously successful Bonny Doon Vineyard by making wines no one else dared attempt. Now, he's moved on to an even riskier bet.
Joanna L. Krotz | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Manage Through the Unthinkable With a Disaster Plan
Manage Through the Unthinkable With a Disaster Plan

Running a business is hard enough without worrying about wildfires or hurricanes. But a solid plan can help your business stay open and productive if disaster strikes.
Toddi Gutner | 5 min read
How to Hire the Right Employees for Your Startup
How to Hire the Right Employees for Your Startup

When you're on a tight startup budget and timeline, it can be easy to make compromises on who you hire. Don't. Here's what to look for in an employee.
Susan Schreter | 4 min read
Can You Turn Your Passion Into a Profitable Business?
Can You Turn Your Passion Into a Profitable Business?

Not all passions make for a good business. Chris Guillebeau, author of "The $100 Startup," offers insights for aspiring entrepreneurs who seek to make a living doing what they love.
Shiwani Srivastava | 6 min read