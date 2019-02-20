My Queue

Business Opportunities

How Downfall of a Business Takes Place
Hard work, vigilance on the market trends, and right decision-making skills help the startup to outshine its competitors
BusinessEx Staff | 4 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Must Take Risks?

Be it any industry, corporate or consumer, each and every entrepreneur reaches a stage where they are required to take a risk and they shouldn't shy away from it
Suren Joshi | 5 min read
What Got this Messiah of Budget Travelers into Entrepreneur India's 35under35

Here's all you need to know about the first generation entrepreneur who built India's topmost social accommodation
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
How to Start a Waste Management Business?

Today, insistent entrepreneurs are opting-in the industry and help create a positive outcome in the society
BusinessEx Staff | 4 min read
Decoding the Click-a-Button Generation's Way of Finding Love: Dating Apps

Entrepreneur India interacts with Delta, TrulyMadly and OkCupid to list out the modern online dating game; everything from the trends to the business opportunities in the industry
Bhavya Kaushal | 6 min read

Wednesday Wisdom: Dating App Industry is Very Lucrative for Business Opportunities
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
App Development and The Healthcare Industry: The Eight Important Factors
The mobile app revolution has found particular importance in the medical and healthcare industry, making it efficient in every sense
Harnil Oza | 6 min read
Points To Consider Before Purchasing A Franchise In 2019
Franchising has its own challenges that need to be dealt with in order to grow big as a franchising brand
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
Tips To Build A Successful Brand/Business for Millennials
Things that are going to attract consumers to your business with a little effort
Neil Mathew | 4 min read
3 Reasons Why You Could Consider Indian Manufacturing for Your Entrepreneurship
Manufacturing in India is no more under-rated today.
Rahul R | 4 min read
Discomfort is the Route to Entrepreneurial Success
So why is Discomfort so essential for entrepreneurial success and how to embrace it?
Kamalika Bhattacharya | 3 min read
Viewing Startups as Operating Organizations
"Startup Operating Canvas" helps manage the many moving parts of a Startup
Ajay Batra | 6 min read
Men's Grooming Sector has Lucrative Opportunities for Growth
Men's grooming- A money-spinning opportunity!
Franchise India Staff | 5 min read
5 Rules to Make it Big
I left a secure job to join HCL, then refused stability at HCL to start PCL, growing with every winning and losing bet.
Bikram Dasgupta | 4 min read
The Hidden Opportunity That Exists if You Want to Build a Business around Theme Parks
Concept of amusement parks has seen drastic growth in India in past two decades, with dawn of globalisation and boost in the rising disposable income for consumers
Dhimant Bakshi | 4 min read