Business Pitches

Startup Advice

Going Up? 5 Steps to Your Perfect Elevator Pitch.

An elevator speech is a powerful tool that allows you to quickly spark interest in your business.
Michelle Van Slyke | 5 min read
9 Elements of an Irresistible Business Pitch

Once you've mastered the essentials of your pitch, you can make it as unique as you and what you have to offer.
Ellen DaSilva and Alex Taub | 6 min read
What the President Taught Me About Pitching (Yes, That President!)

Always have your elevator line ready for an unexpected visitor to your incubator.
Brian Christie | 5 min read
The Art of Business Pitching Has Changed. Are You on Board?

Presentations are changing, becoming more visual, but the pictures can't do all the talking. Early sales figures speak strongly to investors.
Tim Berry | 5 min read
3 Tricks to Building Value When You Sell

If you want to set yourself up for failure, pitch features. If you want to be successful, focus on the end outcome.
Marc Wayshak | 2 min read

At College Pitch Contests, Giant Companies Are Listening
Starting a Business

At College Pitch Contests, Giant Companies Are Listening

In the search for new ideas, private companies are creating ever more college-based business pitch contests and in-house startup incubators. But is this route right for your startup?
Lauren Cannon | 5 min read