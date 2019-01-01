My Queue

Business Plan Guide

Business Plans: A Step-by-Step Guide
Business Plans

Business Plans: A Step-by-Step Guide

This guide to writing a business plan will outline the most important parts and what should be included in an effective plan.
2 min read
4 Reasons Why a Traditional 40-Page Business Plan Is an Insane Waste of Time

4 Reasons Why a Traditional 40-Page Business Plan Is an Insane Waste of Time

No one will even read your epic novel of a plan in this age of short bursts of information. Create a 10-page pitch deck instead.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
5 Reasons Your Business Plan Sucks and How You Can Change It

5 Reasons Your Business Plan Sucks and How You Can Change It

Most plans fail to achieve their objective and end up misrepresenting the business.
Tallat Mahmood | 5 min read
5 Ways to Hack a Business Plan

5 Ways to Hack a Business Plan

Bullet points are your best friends, and other tips for not getting caught in the weeds of business-plan details.
Christopher Hawker | 5 min read
The Essential Guide to Writing a Business Plan

The Essential Guide to Writing a Business Plan

Here's the no-nonsense guide on how to write a business plan that will help you map success for your startup.
Carolyn Sun | 12 min read

More From This Topic

Look Ahead to These 4 Business Plan Milestones
Business Plans

Look Ahead to These 4 Business Plan Milestones

Know what you're working toward.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Don't Make These 6 Business Plan Mistakes
Business Plans

Don't Make These 6 Business Plan Mistakes

Far more businesses fail than succeed. It all starts with the right plan.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
6 Reasons to Update Your Business Plan
Business Plans

6 Reasons to Update Your Business Plan

Revise your business plan so it grows with your company and your goals.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
8 Reasons to Update Your Business Plan Right Now
Business Plans

8 Reasons to Update Your Business Plan Right Now

Writing your business plan isn't a one-time event. Here's why it's critical to update it from time to time.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
10 Tips for Creating a Winning Business Plan in PowerPoint
Business Plans

10 Tips for Creating a Winning Business Plan in PowerPoint

If you're presenting your business plan in PowerPoint format, read this first.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
Pro Tips for Writing About Your Cash Flow in Your Business Plan
Business Plans

Pro Tips for Writing About Your Cash Flow in Your Business Plan

Get the lowdown on how to prepare the cash flow section of your business plan
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
First Steps: Writing the Marketing Section of Your Business Plan
Business Plans

First Steps: Writing the Marketing Section of Your Business Plan

This quick guide offers tips that will help you create the marketing section for your business plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
First Steps: Writing the Financials Section of Your Business Plan
Business Plans

First Steps: Writing the Financials Section of Your Business Plan

This quick guide offers tips that will help you create the financials section for your business plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
One Business Plan, Four Different Ways
Business Plans

One Business Plan, Four Different Ways

Audience and setting is essential to writing an effective plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)
Business Plans

How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)

Product descriptions can be as dry as toast--or as exciting as a roller coaster ride. Here's how to craft one that keeps people reading.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read