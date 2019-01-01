My Queue

Business Plan Template

Business Plans: A Step-by-Step Guide
Business Plans: A Step-by-Step Guide

This guide to writing a business plan will outline the most important parts and what should be included in an effective plan.
2 min read
Need a Business Plan Template? Here Is Apple's 1981 Plan for the Mac.

Need a Business Plan Template? Here Is Apple's 1981 Plan for the Mac.

If you want to write a business plan, Apple's plans for the Macintosh can help.
Matthew McCreary | 7 min read
The Essential Guide to Writing a Business Plan

The Essential Guide to Writing a Business Plan

Here's the no-nonsense guide on how to write a business plan that will help you map success for your startup.
Carolyn Sun | 12 min read
10 Tips for Creating a Winning Business Plan in PowerPoint

10 Tips for Creating a Winning Business Plan in PowerPoint

If you're presenting your business plan in PowerPoint format, read this first.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
How to Identify Your Competitive Strengths for Your Business Plan

How to Identify Your Competitive Strengths for Your Business Plan

If you don't know what gives your new business an edge in the marketplace, here's how to figure out your unique strengths and tell others about them.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read

First Steps: Writing the Executive Summary of Your Business Plan
Business Plans

First Steps: Writing the Executive Summary of Your Business Plan

This quick guide offers tips that will help you create the executive summary for your business plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
First Steps: Writing the Marketing Section of Your Business Plan
Business Plans

First Steps: Writing the Marketing Section of Your Business Plan

This quick guide offers tips that will help you create the marketing section for your business plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Your Business Plan Must-Haves
Business Plans

Your Business Plan Must-Haves

Seasoned business pros reveal exactly why your business plan is critical for success and which parts matter most.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Who Is the Target Audience for Your Business Plan? Hint: More People Than You Think.
Business Plans

Who Is the Target Audience for Your Business Plan? Hint: More People Than You Think.

It's not just investors or bankers who'll want to see your plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)
Business Plans

How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)

Product descriptions can be as dry as toast--or as exciting as a roller coaster ride. Here's how to craft one that keeps people reading.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
How to Determine the Goals and Objectives of Your Business Plan
Business Plans

How to Determine the Goals and Objectives of Your Business Plan

A business plan is only as good as the goals and objectives it outlines. Here's how to determine what those are.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
Business Plan Essentials
Business Plans

Business Plan Essentials

Learn about the elements that every successful business plan must contain.
Tim Berry | 4 min read
Elements of a Business Plan
Business Plans

Elements of a Business Plan

There are seven major sections of a business plan, and each one is a complex document. Read this selection from our business plan tutorial to fully understand these components.
15+ min read