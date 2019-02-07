My Queue

Business Planning

Project Grow

This guide to writing a business plan will outline the most important parts and what should be included in an effective plan.
2 min read
5 Things Planners Should Keep in Mind to Create Change in 2019

Eliza Esquivel, a marketing consultant, shares her insights on the future of account planning with Jessica Abo.
Jessica Abo | 5 min read
5 Key Points to Consider When You Are Expanding Your Business Globally

The farther you are from home, the more important due diligence becomes.
Chris Porteous | 5 min read
Don't Wait to Launch Until Your Product Is Perfect

Lauren Evarts, creator of The Skinny Confidential, says she would have launched six months sooner.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
Writing Flexibility Into Your Business Model Can Save Your Company

On the 10th anniversary of the 2008 financial crisis, it's important to explore what separates the struggling from the resilient.
Tahnee Elliott | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Fiscal Adversity Will Challenge You -- Here's How to Overcome It
Business Planning

Savvy company leaders plan for the low points and implement strategies that ensure their businesses will thrive in the long term -- no matter what the economy does.
David Disiere | 6 min read
How to Keep Your Company Afloat When Investors Pull Out Just Before Closing
Finance

If not handled correctly, this situation can be the end for your company.
Alex Gold | 7 min read
Why Your Business Beliefs Are More Important Than Your Business Plan
Ready For Anything

Your business plan will change. Your business beliefs should lead you to long-term success.
Bedros Keuilian | 6 min read
6 Reasons Why Concrete Goals Are Essential to Entrepreneurial Success
Goal Setting

Making dreams come true is a precise, step-by-step process.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
If You're Hoping to Get Investment or Get Acquired This Year, Make Sure Your Business Is Ready Now
Deal Making

No athlete would show up to a big event unprepared, but it's amazing how many business owners do.
Sam Riley | 6 min read
Planning for a Library 100 Years in the Future: The Woman Behind This Massive Undertaking Explains How She Gets Things Done
Business Planning

Anne Beate Hovind, the engine behind a unique public art project in Norway called Future Library, shares how she makes the impossible possible.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
Watch: Why Enthusiasm Only Gets You So Far With Investors
Elevator Pitch

The season finale of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' shows contestants with a strong business plan get the investment.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
How 3 Years at Salesforce Changed the Way I Run My Company
Ready For Anything

It's where I discovered the one strategic planning framework that works for teams of 20 or 20,000.
Jevon MacDonald | 6 min read
How to Write a Business Plan
Project Grow

Now that you understand why you need a business plan and you've spent some time doing your homework gathering the information you need to create one, it's time to roll up your sleeves and get everything down on paper.
3 min read
3 Ways to Build Entrepreneurial Resilience for the Next 'Wave' of Challenges
Ready For Anything

When the problem is what you didn't do, the solution begins with figuring out what to do next.
Jeff Boss | 5 min read