Business Presentations

These 53,000 Design Templates Can Give Your Presentations a Big Upgrade
Presentations

These 53,000 Design Templates Can Give Your Presentations a Big Upgrade

A silver membership to PoweredTemplate can take your slideshows from 'meh' to 'wow.'
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Plan the Perfect Presentation for Your Audience With These 5 Tips

Plan the Perfect Presentation for Your Audience With These 5 Tips

Business professionals are busy. Make sure they feel like your presentation is worth their time.
Stacey Hanke | 6 min read
5 Simple Steps to the Best Sales Presentation of Your Life

5 Simple Steps to the Best Sales Presentation of Your Life

Getting sidetracked may actually help you.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
5 Proven Strategies for Coping With Stage Fright

5 Proven Strategies for Coping With Stage Fright

Don't let the sound of your heart pounding in your ears drown out your message.
Dan Scalco | 6 min read
3 Steps to a Well-Structured Presentation

3 Steps to a Well-Structured Presentation

So many PowerPoint presentations don't deliver. Here's how to turn that around.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read

10 Timeless Tips for Giving Effective Presentations
Public Speaking

10 Timeless Tips for Giving Effective Presentations

Because public speaking shouldn't be scarier than death.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
It Takes an Organizational Village to Ensure Training Success
Employee Training

It Takes an Organizational Village to Ensure Training Success

Pre-work and follow-up is as important as the training itself.
Stephanie Nora White | 7 min read
The Death of the Pitch Deck
Business Presentations

The Death of the Pitch Deck

You poured your heart and soul into your pitch deck. But was it really worth it if no one was listening?
Erik Huberman | 6 min read
3 Steps to Find a Business Mentor
Mentors

3 Steps to Find a Business Mentor

With the right approach, entrepreneurs can get free business coaching.
Judy Carter | 4 min read
The 10-Step Routine Guaranteed to Prepare You For Your Next Big Event
Ready For Anything

The 10-Step Routine Guaranteed to Prepare You For Your Next Big Event

Haircut? Check. Business cards? Check. The right frame of mind? That's the really important one.
Stephen Key | 4 min read
7 Ways Persuasive Body Language Bolsters Business Presentations
Body Language

7 Ways Persuasive Body Language Bolsters Business Presentations

The audience is watching to see if you know what you're talking about.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
4 Ways to Keep Your PowerPoint Presentation Off Life Support
Presentations

4 Ways to Keep Your PowerPoint Presentation Off Life Support

Stultifying PowerPoints are common but, with a little effort, entirely avoidable.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
To Make a Big Impression Keep These Tiny Words Out of Your Presentations
Public Speaking

To Make a Big Impression Keep These Tiny Words Out of Your Presentations

Filler words undermine credibility and give audiences the impression the speaker hasn't prepared well. Careful rehearsal pays big dividends.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Build the Perfect Pitch in 5 Steps
Pitching

Build the Perfect Pitch in 5 Steps

Treat your sales presentation -- and your audience -- with the respect they deserve.
Dustin Sapp | 4 min read
3 Technologies You Want to Be Using Before Your Next Business Conference
Networking Events

3 Technologies You Want to Be Using Before Your Next Business Conference

Being unfamiliar with the latest tech is exactly the first impression you don't want to make.
John Boitnott | 4 min read