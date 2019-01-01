There are no Videos in your queue.
Business Proposal
Unless you are already Walmart, don't get sucked into competing on price.
The cruel truth is that nobody is going to be in trouble for forgetting about your proposal.
If you don't know what gives your new business an edge in the marketplace, here's how to figure out your unique strengths and tell others about them.
Seasoned business pros reveal exactly why your business plan is critical for success and which parts matter most.
More From This Topic
Business Plans
Product descriptions can be as dry as toast--or as exciting as a roller coaster ride. Here's how to craft one that keeps people reading.
Business Plans
There is a downside to putting your business plan on paper. Learn the risks and learn how to protect your interests.
Business Plans
Here's what your business plan should contain, how long it should be and what it should look like.
Business Plans
There are any number of reasons why you need to create a business plan, including starting a business, seeking funding and more.
