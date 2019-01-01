My Queue

8 Crucial Tips to Win Every Business Proposal You Ever Send
8 Crucial Tips to Win Every Business Proposal You Ever Send

Confused people don't buy things, so don't confuse them.
Olga Mykhoparkina | 8 min read
6 Strategies for Avoiding the 'Race to the Bottom' Price War You Don't Want to Win

Unless you are already Walmart, don't get sucked into competing on price.
Stan Peake | 4 min read
Why Won't My Customer Call Me Back?

The cruel truth is that nobody is going to be in trouble for forgetting about your proposal.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
How to Identify Your Competitive Strengths for Your Business Plan

If you don't know what gives your new business an edge in the marketplace, here's how to figure out your unique strengths and tell others about them.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Your Business Plan Must-Haves

Seasoned business pros reveal exactly why your business plan is critical for success and which parts matter most.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read

How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)
How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)

Product descriptions can be as dry as toast--or as exciting as a roller coaster ride. Here's how to craft one that keeps people reading.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Risky Business: 6 Potential Pitfalls of Writing a Business Plan

There is a downside to putting your business plan on paper. Learn the risks and learn how to protect your interests.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
What to Include in Your Business Plan

Here's what your business plan should contain, how long it should be and what it should look like.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
5 Reasons to Write a Business Plan

There are any number of reasons why you need to create a business plan, including starting a business, seeking funding and more.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read