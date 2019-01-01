My Queue

Business Skills

The 10 Unique Soft Skills Employers Desire in New Hires

Companies have a hard time finding candidates with communication skills, a positive attitude and the ability to work on a team.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
20 Lucrative Skills You Can Learn for Less Than $20

It's never too late to start a new career path.
Entrepreneur Store | 8 min read
7 Corporate Skills to Take With You Into Entrepreneurship

I've realized that I owe the corporate world a debt of gratitude. Skills I honed during those 17 years are serving me well in my new paradigm.
Ellevate | 5 min read
5 Professionals Who Make Great Franchise Candidates

There is no one skill set that means certain success or failure, but a handful of work experiences give franchisees a leg up.
Jim Judy | 6 min read
Learn About Wireframes Before Hiring a Web Developer

You have to be able to explain your vision if you expect your web developer to share your vision.
James Parsons | 4 min read

6 Strategies to Keep Your Solopreneur Endeavor in the Black

You can't do everything or be everywhere at once. Try on these tips to save money, time and possibly even your sanity.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 7 min read
5 Reasons Why Philosophy Majors Make Great Entrepreneurs

When accomplished entrepreneurs like Reid Hoffman, Peter Thiel and Carly Fiorina credit their philosophy backgrounds for their success, you have to wonder if they're on to something.
Nicholas Miller | 5 min read
How Musicians and Artists Become Great Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurial Employees

Author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Greg Rollett, Emmy Award-winning producer and founder of Ambitious.com, about important skill sets for entrepreneurs.
Jill Schiefelbein | 2 min read
Improve Your Productivity With Inbox Zero

Use this incredible method to prevent missing an important email or forgetting a critical task.
Aytekin Tank | 7 min read
Why Technical Skills Are Fundamental For Entrepreneurs Looking To Build Companies

Looking to launch? This Pay What You Want 'Learn to Code' training is key.
StackCommerce | 2 min read
Learn a New Language and Save $90 With Rosetta Stone

Developing language skills is crucial for budding business owners.
StackCommerce | 2 min read
Quick: What's 15 Percent of $129?

Business is mainly about numbers. If you don't understand that, you have more than a math problem to solve.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
12 Effective Ways to Build Entrepreneurial Skills That Matter

With easy access to knowledge and resources, there is no excuse that you can't build skills to succeed as an entrepreneur.
Chris W. Dunn | 7 min read
10 Habits That Help You Learn Twice as Fast

The quickest way to get smarter is to learn how to learn faster.
Chris W. Dunn | 7 min read
4 Lessons About Being Indomitable Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Roger Federer

Approach your business game in the same manner Federer has approached the game of tennis.
Tanner Simkins | 3 min read