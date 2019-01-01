There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Business Software
Linkedin
No longer just a place for professionals to connect, LinkedIn has really become the backbone of the global business community.
Be wary of going with a desktop software in a business world that's being shaped around the cloud.
Enterprise resource planning software is very slick and very expensive but the right bundle is worth every cent.
Without realizing it, your business may have changed -- and that can be a good thing.
Software investments do pay off -- as long as you approach them the right way.
More From This Topic
Project Management
We all love great ideas but to get a product to market on time, and on budget, somebody needs to draw a line at good enough.
Business Software
Step one to making the best product is knowing if your future customers will use it on their smartphones, tablet or laptop.
Tech Startups
One of the top issues for business owners is finding time, so technology solutions are needed to ease the burden.
Business Software
The wide-ranging partnership aims to combine IBM's big data and analytics proficiencies with Apple's ubiquity and usability.
Negotiating
The best deal may or may not be the cheapest price. Know your needs and your vendor thoroughly, then negotiate value first, price next.
Crowdsourcing
A new generation of corporate buyers is seeking ways to evaluate enterprise technology in the same way that shoppers tap Yelp for insight about consumer products.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?