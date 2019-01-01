My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Software

4 Reasons LinkedIn Has Become Indispensable to Business Leaders
Linkedin

4 Reasons LinkedIn Has Become Indispensable to Business Leaders

No longer just a place for professionals to connect, LinkedIn has really become the backbone of the global business community.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
The 'Whys' of Why You Should Consider HR Software for Your Small Business

The 'Whys' of Why You Should Consider HR Software for Your Small Business

Be wary of going with a desktop software in a business world that's being shaped around the cloud.
Anna Johansson | 7 min read
6 Reasons Cloud-First Microsoft Dynamics AX Wins the ERP Game

6 Reasons Cloud-First Microsoft Dynamics AX Wins the ERP Game

Enterprise resource planning software is very slick and very expensive but the right bundle is worth every cent.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Have You Accidentally Become a Software Company?

Have You Accidentally Become a Software Company?

Without realizing it, your business may have changed -- and that can be a good thing.
Joel Basgall | 8 min read
How to Make Money in Software (No Matter What Company You Run)

How to Make Money in Software (No Matter What Company You Run)

Software investments do pay off -- as long as you approach them the right way.
Joel Basgall | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Sometimes, Keeping the Project Moving Requires You to Gently Tell Clients 'No'
Project Management

Sometimes, Keeping the Project Moving Requires You to Gently Tell Clients 'No'

We all love great ideas but to get a product to market on time, and on budget, somebody needs to draw a line at good enough.
Bobby Emamian | 5 min read
Tablet or Smartphone? It Matters When Designing Cloud-Based Products.
Business Software

Tablet or Smartphone? It Matters When Designing Cloud-Based Products.

Step one to making the best product is knowing if your future customers will use it on their smartphones, tablet or laptop.
Amrik Randhawa | 3 min read
Software for Small Businesses Can Help Them Grow, and Be Profitable for You Too
Tech Startups

Software for Small Businesses Can Help Them Grow, and Be Profitable for You Too

One of the top issues for business owners is finding time, so technology solutions are needed to ease the burden.
Stuart Wall | 4 min read
In Landmark Deal, Apple and IBM Join Up to Develop Business Apps
Business Software

In Landmark Deal, Apple and IBM Join Up to Develop Business Apps

The wide-ranging partnership aims to combine IBM's big data and analytics proficiencies with Apple's ubiquity and usability.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How to Negotiate a Better Deal on Enterprise Software
Negotiating

How to Negotiate a Better Deal on Enterprise Software

The best deal may or may not be the cheapest price. Know your needs and your vendor thoroughly, then negotiate value first, price next.
Scott D. Rosenberg | 3 min read
Why Crowdsourcing Is the Answer to Business-Software Reviews
Crowdsourcing

Why Crowdsourcing Is the Answer to Business-Software Reviews

A new generation of corporate buyers is seeking ways to evaluate enterprise technology in the same way that shoppers tap Yelp for insight about consumer products.
Godard Abel | 4 min read