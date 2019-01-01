My Queue

Business Strategies

The Benefits of Repeat Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs

If at first, or second, you don't succeed, don't beat yourself up about it.
Lewis Schiff | 3 min read
3 Compelling Reasons to Adopt Agile Marketing

Is "agile marketing" on your to-do list for the coming year? If not, it's time to get up to speed.
Leyl Black | 5 min read
6 Shrewd Moves for Entrepreneurial Success

Foundation determines how big your business can grow, so make it solid as a rock.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Muhammad Ali Was a Marketing Genius Who Also Happened to Be a Boxer

Take it from the Champ: "If they can make penicillin out of moldy bread, they can sure make something out of you."
Tom Scarda | 6 min read
3 Strategies to Turn Your Business Into a Destination

Lessons from a small island in Canada you probably never heard that hosts a huge country music event starring big acts.
John Brubaker | 6 min read

More From This Topic

3 Brand Experience Strategies to Attract Millennials
Millennials

Hint: Appeal to their heightened sense of adventure -- and their desire to be trendsetters.
Christie Garton | 3 min read
'Disruption' Does Not Define Success. Here Are 5 Principles That Do.
Entrepreneurs

How to determine when the right time to innovate in your industry has arrived.
Jeff Margolis | 8 min read
6 Smart Tax Moves to Take Before the End of the Year
Taxes

These tips will help you save on your tax bill and put some money into your retirement fund.
John Hewitt | 4 min read
The Pricing Conundrum: Figuring Out the Right Strategy For You
Pricing

While pricing can be a tricky matter for any entrepreneur, it is especially difficult for those providing a service. Here are a few lessons on pricing strategy.
Dana Brownlee | 4 min read
Your Mission Statement May Be Utterly Useless or a Gold Mine
Mission Statement

Make yours meaningful by defining goals and specific strategies for customers, the enterprise and owners. Or skip one if there's no business purpose for it.
Tim Berry | 3 min read
5 Tips for Making It as a Bootstrapped Company
Starting a Business

Contrary to what many believe, startups do not need to nab funding to make it. Still to be a successful company, an entrepreneur needs to have a solid foundation. Here are five tips on how to do it.
Inna Kraner | 4 min read