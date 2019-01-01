My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Structures

5 Operational Bases Every Startup Should Have Covered If It Wants to Grow
Business Structures

5 Operational Bases Every Startup Should Have Covered If It Wants to Grow

The easier you make it for investors to understand your startup structure and operations, the more likely they will be to invest.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
The Service Industry: Why Veterans Are Flocking to the Franchise World

The Service Industry: Why Veterans Are Flocking to the Franchise World

It has to do with focus, structure, camaraderie and a hard-earned ability to thrive within complex operations.
Jon Marcus | 13 min read
3 Reasons to Consider Converting a Nonprofit to a For-profit

3 Reasons to Consider Converting a Nonprofit to a For-profit

Are you ready to make the transition?
Karim Abouelnaga | 6 min read
You Really Could Have a Legitimate Business in a Week

You Really Could Have a Legitimate Business in a Week

If your great idea solves problems, the rest is mostly filling out forms online. You can knock it out in a few days.
Derek Miller | 7 min read
The Good Thing About an Antiquated Industry? Lots of Room to Innovate.

The Good Thing About an Antiquated Industry? Lots of Room to Innovate.

Fresh thinking is never more needed than when your business has existed for generations.
Joe Beneducci | 5 min read

More From This Topic

25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States
Business

25 of the Oldest Active Companies in the United States

Check out the companies that give serious meaning to the words "staying power."
Matthew McCreary | 8 min read
The 7 Financial Habits of the Most Successful Small Business Owners
Finance

The 7 Financial Habits of the Most Successful Small Business Owners

The smartest money management tactics are well known and proven but few business owners apply all of them.
Matthew Baker | 6 min read
3 Trigger Events That Could Make Your Current Business Structure Obsolete
Business Structures

3 Trigger Events That Could Make Your Current Business Structure Obsolete

It's the least-sexy thing about being an entrepreneur, but obsessing over personal liability and tax implications might mean it's time to change how you've incorporated your business.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
The 10 Different Roles Within a Company
Business Structures

The 10 Different Roles Within a Company

Find out which position best suits you.
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
What's the Best Way to Legally Structure Multiple Businesses?
multiple business

What's the Best Way to Legally Structure Multiple Businesses?

There are advantages and disadvantages to structuring multiple business, and lots of ways to do it wrong.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
How to 'Productize' Your Service Business Offerings
Marketing Strategies

How to 'Productize' Your Service Business Offerings

When your services business is treading water, adding products to your business plan may help keep it afloat.
Justin Gray | 6 min read
Here's When It's OK to Work for Free
Payments

Here's When It's OK to Work for Free

These tips provide a guideline of when it's acceptable to provide work for no fee.
Janet Murray | 5 min read
5 Business Lessons I Learned From Being a Member of a Motorcycle Gang
Success Strategies

5 Business Lessons I Learned From Being a Member of a Motorcycle Gang

Let's face it -- your bowling league is a business, your place of worship is a business, your family is a business -- and yes, an outlaw motorcycle gang is a business.
Tom Scarda | 5 min read
How to Choose the Best Structure for Your Franchise Company
Franchises

How to Choose the Best Structure for Your Franchise Company

Learn the pros and cons of each franchise structures offers so you can pick the one that will work best for you.
Mark Siebert | 8 min read
6 Reasons Why 'My Way or the Highway' Management Doesn't Work Anymore
Thought Leaders

6 Reasons Why 'My Way or the Highway' Management Doesn't Work Anymore

You're not handing over the reins of your company if you let thought leaders grown within the ranks -- and let yourself grow from their ideas.
Brenton Hayden | 5 min read