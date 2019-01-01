business succession

My Queue

Stepping Into Big Leadership Shoes? 3 Ways to Bring Your Own Pair.
Stepping Into Big Leadership Shoes? 3 Ways to Bring Your Own Pair.

When I took over my father's company after his death, I realized the importance of making smart decisions and not trying to fit into someone else's shoes.
Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks. | 6 min read
How to Plan for Succession When There's No One to Succeed You

How to Plan for Succession When There's No One to Succeed You

Smart business leaders know they need to have someone in place who can sub in or replace them in case of emergency or opportunity. But sometimes it doesn't look like there's anyone who's appropriate or ready. Here are some things you can do.
Liz Kislik | 5 min read
How to Ensure Your Business Survives the Next Generation

How to Ensure Your Business Survives the Next Generation

Beware these common mistakes made when passing down a family business.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
The Man Behind Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tacs Dies

The Man Behind Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tacs Dies

Michele Ferrero, the leader of the Ferrero Group and the richest person in Italy, died at age 89.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Why You Should Sell Your Business to an MBA

Why You Should Sell Your Business to an MBA

Search funds can be a strategic option for business owners looking for an exit.
Peter Lehrman | 5 min read