Business-to-Business

Just because you are in the business-to-business area, don't write off Facebook to engage and retain clients.
Gene Hammett | 5 min read
8 Keys to Providing Consulting Services to Startups

Businesses need outside experts who can do the work, as well as provide training on what needs to be done. That's called leading by example.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Startup Aims to Meet Tech Challenges of Dining Industry

Red Book Connect's solutions for the four biggest issues restaurants face are already embraced by large numbers of businesses.
Adam Toren | 4 min read
Why This 'Trep Will Start School in 2014

Entrepreneur caught up with its past 'Treps of the Year, Emerging Entrepreneur Jason Lucash, about how the year has changed him and how it's prepared him for 2014.
Kelly K. Spors | 4 min read