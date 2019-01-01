My Queue

Business Traveler's Journal

Here's How Road Warriors Can Win Their Struggle to Stay Healthy
Business Traveler's Journal

Here's How Road Warriors Can Win Their Struggle to Stay Healthy

Coming home from business trips no worse for wear is as basic as food, sleep and hitting the hotel gym.
Rob Connors | 4 min read
Wi-Fi or Cell? Here's What Travelers Should Use at Airports Across North America.

Wi-Fi or Cell? Here's What Travelers Should Use at Airports Across North America.

Here's a list of Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities at major airports across the continent.
Rose Leadem | 8 min read
The Important Pivot That Built This One-of-a-Kind Travel Marketplace

The Important Pivot That Built This One-of-a-Kind Travel Marketplace

She sought to solve one problem, but discovered a bigger one in the process.
Ashlea Halpern | 5 min read
6 Travel Hacks From Experienced Business Travelers

6 Travel Hacks From Experienced Business Travelers

Bring a tennis ball with you on your next trip. No, really.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
Hemingways' Car Trouble Sparked a Travel Guide Business For This Writer

Hemingways' Car Trouble Sparked a Travel Guide Business For This Writer

He's creating the guides he'd always wanted.
Ashlea Halpern | 5 min read

More From This Topic

What Running a Tour Company in North Korea Taught This Founder About Customer Service
Travel

What Running a Tour Company in North Korea Taught This Founder About Customer Service

Travel can spark unexpected businesses, and Andrea Lee started hers after a pleasant trip to… North Korea? Her story, as told to Ashlea Halpern.
Ashlea Halpern | 4 min read
Why This Travel CEO Wants His Customers to Take Giant Risks
Inspiration Everywhere

Why This Travel CEO Wants His Customers to Take Giant Risks

Traveling can spark unexpected businesses-and Tom Morgan started his after a failed trip to Mongolia.
Ashlea Halpern | 5 min read
Top 5 Small Business Tools
Entrepreneurs

Top 5 Small Business Tools

These five tools leverage technology so that you don't lose time that's critical to your business success.
David Nilssen | 5 min read
A Trip to Nairobi Inspired This One-of-a-Kind Company
Travel

A Trip to Nairobi Inspired This One-of-a-Kind Company

Traveling can spark unexpected businesses. Cherae Robinson started hers by partying in Nairobi.
As told to Ashlea Halpern for Cherae Robinson | 4 min read
From Tourist to Mogul: How 3 Americans Found Business Success Abroad
Travel

From Tourist to Mogul: How 3 Americans Found Business Success Abroad

Traveling can spark unexpected businesses -- and David Harmatz started his with a distant Panamanian shack.
Ashlea Halpern | 4 min read
This Hotel Group Will Reward Loyalty Program Members With TSA PreCheck
Loyalty Programs

This Hotel Group Will Reward Loyalty Program Members With TSA PreCheck

Carlson Rezidor is the first hotel operator to offer the perk.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
How to Vacation Like a Boss
Business Travel

How to Vacation Like a Boss

Why executives need to take time off and how to prepare for being away from the office.
Sophia Dembling | 4 min read
Why You Really Need to Unplug While on Vacation (Infographic)
Technology

Why You Really Need to Unplug While on Vacation (Infographic)

Sun, sand, an iPhone in your hand. Something's wrong with this picture.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
How Major Hotel Brands are Downsizing in All the Right Ways
Hilton

How Major Hotel Brands are Downsizing in All the Right Ways

Hilton's low-budget offering, Tru, will start rolling out later this year. Check out how it will compare to the company's Hampton brand.
Elaine Glusac | 3 min read
This Navy SEAL's Safety Checklist Could Save Your Life on Your Next Trip
Business Travel

This Navy SEAL's Safety Checklist Could Save Your Life on Your Next Trip

With hijackings and bombings dominating the headlines, here are some security tips every traveler should know.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read