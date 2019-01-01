My Queue

Business Trends

6 Reasons Why 'Co-Living' is The New Trend Amongst Millennials
Co-living is here to stay! It offers the best of both worlds for the Millennials and will be a preferred option for an increasing number of them, in the times to come
Nikunj Batheja | 4 min read
These 5 Trends Hold the Power to Refine Your Business

Five Franchising Trends to Look Out for
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
#5 Reasons Why Compensation Bench-Marking Is Essential For an Organization

The impact of compensation bench-marking extends to gaining a strong corporate identity and provides a competitive edge by building effective employee engagement strategies
Aparna Ahuja | 3 min read
The Trendsetters of 2016 Who Will Continue to be The Newsmakers Of 2017

Trends define the future of the economy but it is people who define the trends.
Ritu Marya | 3 min read