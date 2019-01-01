My Queue

Business Valuation

Why Valuing Your Business Can Enhance Its Value
Valuations

Why Valuing Your Business Can Enhance Its Value

Valuing your company gives you insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the business.
Michael Carter | 5 min read
Listen to Warren Buffett and Find Out This One Thing About Your Business

Listen to Warren Buffett and Find Out This One Thing About Your Business

Why is business valuation so overlooked?
Michael Carter | 4 min read
Is Your Business Approaching 409A Valuations the Right Way?

Is Your Business Approaching 409A Valuations the Right Way?

These valuations are a pain, but they're necessary if you're issuing common stock, stock options or any other form of non-qualified deferred compensation.
Anna Johansson | 4 min read
Why Not Knowing Your Business's Worth Could Cost You Millions

Why Not Knowing Your Business's Worth Could Cost You Millions

Big data makes it easier for small businesses to get accurate valuations.
Michael Carter | 4 min read
Just Who, Exactly, Is Best Qualified to Value Your Business?

Just Who, Exactly, Is Best Qualified to Value Your Business?

Prepare to be surprised by the variety of experts to ask and answers to consider when you want to know a reasonable price for what you've built.
Sam Harrop | 7 min read

More From This Topic

A Startup Is Like a Home Still Being Built. Don't Value it at Next Year's Dream Market Price When Pitching an Angel Investor.
Valuations

A Startup Is Like a Home Still Being Built. Don't Value it at Next Year's Dream Market Price When Pitching an Angel Investor.

Serious investors want to know about your new venture's real revenue, team strength, registered intellectual property and other important elements.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
This Father-and-Son Cyber Security Firm Is Now Valued at $3.5 Billion
Valuations

This Father-and-Son Cyber Security Firm Is Now Valued at $3.5 Billion

The company, founded in 2007, raised $120 million in its latest funding round.
Reuters | 2 min read
5 Tips to Getting an Accurate Valuation
Valuations

5 Tips to Getting an Accurate Valuation

There are some guidelines to consider that can steer you toward the right valuation number-and set you on the road to growth.
Paula Andruss | 8 min read
Trouble for Tesla? Stock Falls on Analyst Concerns.
Tesla

Trouble for Tesla? Stock Falls on Analyst Concerns.

Some suggest the electric car company's shares had risen for the wrong reasons.
CNBC Staff | 2 min read
Understanding a Business Valuation
Valuations

Understanding a Business Valuation

Knowing what exactly a business valuation is as well as its components isn't easy. Here's a straightforward rundown.
Jessica Ballard | 3 min read
A Mindset Tune-Up for a Profitable Exit Strategy
Exit Strategies

A Mindset Tune-Up for a Profitable Exit Strategy

Some simple shifts in thinking can help you attract buyers and move toward a profitable deal.
Carol Roth | 6 min read
Selling Your Business at Your Price
Exit Strategies

Selling Your Business at Your Price

No matter what valuation method you choose, plan your exit strategy for your company far in advance.
Jesse Torres | 3 min read
Aaron Levie on Box's $1 Billion Valuation and Solving the World's 'Unsexy' Problems
Growth Strategies

Aaron Levie on Box's $1 Billion Valuation and Solving the World's 'Unsexy' Problems

From college dropout to enterprise-software wunderkind, the CEO of Box dishes about working with Mark Cuban and his top success tips.
Diana Ransom | 5 min read
Learn Before You Earn: How to Figure a Startup's Pre-Money Valuation
Starting a Business

Learn Before You Earn: How to Figure a Startup's Pre-Money Valuation

Co-founder of SkyMall Inc. and Worthworm Alan Lobock gives us the skinny on determining pre-money valuation and the major role it plays when raising funds.
Alan Lobock | 4 min read
4 Tips for Creating an Exit Strategy for Your Startup
Starting a Business

4 Tips for Creating an Exit Strategy for Your Startup

Social entrepreneur and educator Steve Mariotti on the importance of forecasting your long-term plans from the start.
Steve Mariotti | 3 min read