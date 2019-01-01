My Queue

Foursquare Integrates Uber Ride-Hailing Service Directly In Its Mobile App
Apps

Foursquare Integrates Uber Ride-Hailing Service Directly In Its Mobile App

The partnership is being facilitated by Button, a New York company that strengthens deep linking between complementary apps.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read