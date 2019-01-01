There are no Videos in your queue.
Buy local
Artisanal Manufacturing
In an increasingly automated world of interconnected everything, consumers may turn to customized products that they can emotionally connect with.
The New York City-based Italian megastore has developed strong relationships with local small businesses.
The huge majority of retailers own just one store but consumers have few options for local gift cards. There is a big unmet demand.
With the nation's biggest retailers stocking their shelves with specialty items, the threat to mom and pop merchants is disconcerting. And while size matters, there are ways local retailers can take advantage of their less imposing presence.
If you want consumers to shop local, encourage them by shopping locally for your own business.
