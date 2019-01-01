My Queue

Buy local

What Artisanal Brands Can Teach Us About Using Technology to Humanize Business
Artisanal Manufacturing

In an increasingly automated world of interconnected everything, consumers may turn to customized products that they can emotionally connect with.
Randy Komisar | 6 min read
At Eataly, Local Suppliers Are the Key Ingredient

The New York City-based Italian megastore has developed strong relationships with local small businesses.
Jason Ankeny | 5 min read
Gift Cards Are an Untapped Opportunity for Local Businesses

The huge majority of retailers own just one store but consumers have few options for local gift cards. There is a big unmet demand.
Jason Wolfe | 4 min read
How to Compete with the Big Chains? Think Locally

With the nation's biggest retailers stocking their shelves with specialty items, the threat to mom and pop merchants is disconcerting. And while size matters, there are ways local retailers can take advantage of their less imposing presence.
Mikal E. Belicove
Hey, Small-Business Owner: Do You Shop Local?

If you want consumers to shop local, encourage them by shopping locally for your own business.
Carol Tice

More From This Topic

Seven Ways to Get a 'Cash Mob' to Shop at Your Small Business
Marketing

Buy-local advocates are creating 'cash mobs,' which ask people to patronize local stores at a particular time. Here's how you can get a cash mob to shop your store.
Carol Tice
3 Steps to Grow Your Own 'Buy Local' Campaign
Marketing

Looking to bring together your community to support local businesses? Consider these guidelines for getting started.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read