There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Buyer Persona
Sales Strategies
Stop talking about your product and start listening to your customer.
Most businesses choose their target customer based on self-perception of their brand, and then the marketing team goes after them. Your own perception of your brand, however, doesn't always reflect what's actually happening in the marketplace.
The three-martini wisdom of advertising legend David Ogilvy is as relevant in our age of the internet and social media as it was in his time of three TV networks and daily newspapers.
An efficient customer journey will improve your conversion rate.
A one-of-a-kind strategy leads to high engagement and maximum conversions.
More From This Topic
Marketing Strategies
The more work you put into the front end of your marketing strategy, the less sleep you'll lose worrying about results.
Customer Experience
To increase profits, entrepreneurs must understand and nurture customers from the very first interaction to long after the purchase has been made.
Marketing
Buyer personas have one major weakness: they're completely made up. They're a good start, but try these tactics as well.
Content Marketing
Traditional and digital media are no longer enough to ensure that consumers know about your company's brand.
Online Marketing
Reaching out to too wide of an audience dilutes your advertising message and diminishes its effectiveness.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?