My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

buyer personas

How to Drill Down Into Your Buyer Personas to Create Hyper-Targeted Content
buyer personas

How to Drill Down Into Your Buyer Personas to Create Hyper-Targeted Content

Sometimes you intend to have your product appeal to one group; but then another group you hadn't expected loves it, too. Time to add to those buyer personas.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
Effective Email Strategies for Startups Marketing on a Budget

Effective Email Strategies for Startups Marketing on a Budget

Develop personas, and write customized emails that offer genuine value.
Yoav Vilner | 8 min read
Now That You've Created Your Buyer Personas, Here's How To Effectively Employ Them

Now That You've Created Your Buyer Personas, Here's How To Effectively Employ Them

Don't stop once you've put in the work to create a solid set of buyer personas; there's still more to do.
Danny Wong | 5 min read