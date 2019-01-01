My Queue

Buying a Business

Growth Strategies

Doing your due diligence before buying a company will earn you bargaining powerand help you avoid unforeseen problems. Here's what you need to know.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
This 29-Year-Old Entrepreneur Discovered, Then Bought, a Small Jerky Brand in 2011. It Brought in $33 Million Last Year.

Eugene Kang, co-founder of Country Archer, discusses how he learned about his business and how his company is similar to Tesla.
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read
3 Reasons Buying a Franchise Might Be Better Than Starting Your Own Business

If you're thinking about buying a franchise operation, here are three key benefits of buying into franchise opportunities.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read
6 Ways to Become an Entrepreneur Without Starting From Scratch

You can get into the game with more than money.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
Deciphering the Key Financial Metrics of a Business's Value

Including one that could lose you hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Mark Daoust | 5 min read

Why the Best Businesses for Sale Aren't for Sale
Buying a Business

Scouring marketplaces isn't the only way to acquire new businesses, and it doesn't hurt to ask. Happy shopping!
James Parsons | 6 min read
How This 27-Year-Old Took Over a Dairy-Free Ice Cream Brand and Helped It Grow to $12 Million in Sales
The Digest

Daniel Nicholson took over as CEO of Nadamoo after the company's founder stepped away from the business.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Who Took Over a 70-Year-Old Ice Cream Brand Advocates for Slow Growth
The Digest

Michael Palmer jumped into owning a business after a wildfire destroyed his home in California.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
The Benefits of Buying a Business vs. Starting Your Own Company
Buying a Business

There are benefits of acquiring existing businesses over starting one from scratch.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
Why Small Business Owners and Buyers Support Trump's Plans to Renegotiate Trade Deals
Free Trade

Many small business owners are confident the president's strategy will lead to more "fair" deals for the U.S.
Bob House | 5 min read
Seeking Acquisition? What You Can Learn From Time Warner's Sale to AT&T
Buying a Business

Remember: Value is in the eyes of the buyer. Make sure you pay attention.
Steve Little | 6 min read
Buying a Business Through Seller Financing
Business Ideas

If you're interested in seller financing, here's what you need to know.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Thinking about Buying a Business? Find a 'Favorable' Industry.
Buying a Business

Avoid industries, for example, being overtaken by new technologies. Think: CDs.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
The Person Buying Your Business Has 7 Fears Keeping Them Awake
Selling your Business

Addressing these fears will help you successfully sell your business.
Sam Harrop | 4 min read
Is Now the Right Time to Buy or Sell a Business? (Infographic)
Infographics

The data below might provide some insight.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read